Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBhupen Hazarika's Year-Long Birth Centenary Celebrations Begin In Assam

Bhupen Hazarika's Year-Long Birth Centenary Celebrations Begin In Assam

Bhupen Hazarika 100th Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebrations on September 13, on the first day of his two-day visit to Assam.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati/Tezpur (Assam), Sep 8 (PTI) The year-long birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika commenced in Assam on Monday, with Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paying tributes to the musical doyen.

The inaugural ceremony of the celebrations was held at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Guwahati, the place where he was cremated in November 2011.

The governor and the chief minister paid tributes to the maestro on his birth anniversary, while 100 prominent personalities raised a flag in his honour. A musical programme was also held on the occasion.

Hazarika's only son, Tez Hazarika, along with the latter's wife and son, have arrived here from the US to attend the centenary celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebrations on September 13, on the first day of his two-day visit to Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an X post, said Hazarika remains an inspiration for all.

"His life and times are an example in itself. His love for Assam and Bharat is one to take inspiration from by all," Sarma said.

"Today, we celebrate the life of a legend who carried Assam to the world through his soulful melodies and made humanity his tune & love his anthem. We celebrate the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, on his jayanti, remembering his life which was poetry in itself," the CM said in another post.

He said that the legendary singer-music composer is being honoured like never before, with the BJP-led government at the Centre bestowing Bharat Ratna on Hazarika posthumously, renaming Dibrugarh Airport after him and issuing a commemorative coin featuring him.

Sarma also shared a video clip of Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of Bhupen Hazarika.

Samar Hazarika appreciated the initiative of the state government to celebrate his brother's birth centenary on such a grand scale.

He said that it was for the first time that an Assamese artiste was being honoured on such a scale across the nation.

He also thanked other non-governmental organisations and institutions, which have also lined up different events to mark the year-long celebrations.

The Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, founded by him during his lifetime, will also organise events at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra during the day. The programmes include musical events and lighting lamps in front of the museum dedicated to the maestro on the premises.

The Nagaon district administration will organise a musical programme on September 10 to create a record where 15,000 students of universities, colleges and schools of the district will sing his evergreen song 'Manuhe Manuher babe' (If humans do not care for humans) at the Nurul Amin Stadium. Officials of the 'India Book of Records' (IBR) will be present on that day to record the event.

Hazarika, popularly called 'Sudhakanta', was born at Sadiya in Tinsukia district on September 8, 1926. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Bhupen Hazarika PM Modi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
Cities
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Yogita Bhayana to File FIR Against Aniruddhacharya Over POCSO Violation | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Outrage Grows Over Aniruddhacharya’s Misogynistic Remarks, When Will He Apologize? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget