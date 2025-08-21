Assam Slams Brakes On Aadhaar: New Cards Banned For Most, Only Rare Exceptions Allowed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a series of new restrictions on the issuance of Aadhaar cards in the state, stressing the need to prevent misuse of the identification system. He said that barring some groups who will be treated as exceptions, most residents of Assam already hold Aadhaar cards.

“In Assam, barring a few sections of people, for whom we will be making an exception, everyone else has received an Aadhar Card. New Aadhar cards will only be issued by DCs in rarest of rare cases to ensure a robust mechanism to check applications by illegal infiltrators,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

New Aadhar cards will only be issued by DCs in rarest of rare cases to ensure a robust mechanism to check applications by illegal infiltrators.

Who Can Still Apply For Aadhaar

Sarma explained that the state cabinet had resolved to withhold Aadhaar issuance for those above 18 years of age for another year, except for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and tea garden workers. However, he clarified that members of other communities who still do not possess the identity card would be given one opportunity.

"Assam cabinet has today decided that Aadhaar cards will not be issued to pesons above 18 years of age, except ST, SC and Tea garden workers, for another one year. If any person from other castes is yet to get an Aadhaar card, they can apply for it within the month of September," he said.

Role Of District Commissioners

According to the Chief Minister, once the September application window closes, Aadhaar issuance will be handled only in exceptional situations. The authority to approve such requests will rest solely with the District Commissioners. Before granting approval, they will have to scrutinise security reports to ensure no violations.

"In the rare and rarest cases, the District Commissioner will be the authority to issue Aadhaar card after completion of the window period and the DC will have to check SB report, Foreigners Tribunal report before issuing Aadhaar card," Sarma explained.

Safeguard Against Illegal Infiltration

The Chief Minister underlined that the measures were aimed at blocking illegal immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, from exploiting Aadhaar to claim Indian citizenship. He noted that the state had been actively pushing back against infiltrators and had now created a foolproof barrier against them obtaining Aadhaar.

"We have continuously pushed back Bangladeshi nationals along the border. We want to take protection that no one (illegal foreigner) can obtain an Aadhaar card from Assam by entering into the state and claim to be an Indian citizen. We have completely closed that way," Sarma said.