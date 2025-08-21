Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Online Gaming Bill Passed By Rajya Sabha, Bringing Support For Esports & Ban On Betting Games

Online Gaming Bill Passed By Rajya Sabha, Bringing Support For Esports & Ban On Betting Games

In a landmark step, esports will now be recognised as a legitimate sport in India, placing it alongside cricket, football, and other established disciplines.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
The Rajya Sabha has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, a day after its approval in the Lok Sabha. The move, led by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, marks a watershed moment for India’s digital gaming industry by creating a clear line between esports and gambling-linked money games.

Esports Gains Official Recognition

In a landmark step, esports will now be recognised as a legitimate sport in India, placing it alongside cricket, football, and other established disciplines. The legislation identifies esports as contests driven by skill, agility, and mental sharpness rather than chance. This formal status is expected to provide athletes and developers with better opportunities, visibility, and support.

To strengthen the ecosystem, the Centre has proposed multiple initiatives, including government-backed tournaments, research hubs, training facilities, and incentive schemes aimed at nurturing young talent. The recognition is also likely to push educational institutions to adopt esports as part of structured extracurricular programmes, exposing students to digital competitiveness.

Push For Non-Monetary Gaming

Apart from esports, the bill promotes social gaming: games designed for entertainment, learning, or skill development without any monetary stakes. Developers who work on such platforms may be able to register with the government and gain access to institutional support.

By positioning social gaming as a legitimate and constructive space, the bill attempts to draw a sharper distinction between games of skill and games of chance.

Strict Crackdown On Money-Based Games

The law takes a tough stance against gambling-style online platforms, declaring a blanket ban on any game that involves wagering real money or valuables for cash rewards. This prohibition covers not only gameplay but also marketing, sponsorship, and promotional activities. Financial intermediaries and payment processors are barred from facilitating such transactions.

The penalties are severe: organisers of money-based gaming platforms could face up to three years in prison or fines of up to Rs 1 crore. Advertising these platforms could attract two years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 50 lakh. Payment service providers enabling such activity will also face strict action, with repeat offenders subject to harsher punishments.

Powerful New Regulator

To enforce the framework, the bill establishes a dedicated Online Gaming Authority. The body will be responsible for classifying games, maintaining developer registrations, addressing user grievances, and determining whether a game qualifies as esports, social gaming, or a prohibited activity.

The authority will have extensive powers, including the ability to block platforms, seize devices, and conduct arrests without warrants in cases of violation. Importantly, offering or facilitating money-based games has been declared a non-bailable offence, reflecting the government’s uncompromising stance on curbing online gambling.

With this legislation, India has set a precedent for balancing the growth of its booming digital gaming sector with consumer safety and regulatory oversight.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 21 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY Online Gaming Bill
