Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCities‘Major Mishap Averted’: Army Defuses Unexploded Mortar Shell In J-K’s Poonch

‘Major Mishap Averted’: Army Defuses Unexploded Mortar Shell In J-K’s Poonch

Panic gripped a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch after an old unexploded mortar shell was found in the area. The Army later carried out a controlled operation and safely defused the shell.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 05:14 PM (IST)

Jammu: Army officials defused an old, unexploded mortar shell found in an agricultural field in the forward area of Poonch district on Thursday, after villagers noticed the shell while harvesting maize in Kussalian village and subsequently alerted authorities, officials said.

"We were harvesting maize in our field when we suddenly spotted an old, unexploded bomb. We didn't touch it. Instead, we immediately informed the nearby Army unit. They are on their way now to defuse it as soon as possible," resident Pardeep Kumar said.

Officials said police and Army personnel reached the spot soon after receiving the information and secured the area before the bomb disposal squad began safely defusing the mortar shell.

No casualties or property damage were reported.

Officials said the unexploded shell is believed to be a remnant of past cross-border shelling in the border district. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Jul 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Indian Army Poonch J-K Army Operation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP And RJD Candidates Submit Nomination For Bankipur Assembly Bypoll In Bihar
Bankipur Assembly Bypoll: BJP And RJD Candidates Submit Nomination
Cities
‘Major Mishap Averted’: Army Defuses Unexploded Mortar Shell In J-K’s Poonch
‘Major Mishap Averted’: Army Defuses Unexploded Mortar Shell In J-K’s Poonch
Cities
'Not Endorsing His Actions': Shinde Slams Shiv Sena Corporator After He Slaps Woman Doctor In Thane
'Not Endorsing His Actions': Shinde Slams Shiv Sena Corporator Over Doctor Assault
Cities
Thane Rain Disaster: 3 Dead, 797 Evacuated As Heavy Rains Trigger Multiple Disasters
Thane Rain Disaster: 3 Dead, 797 Evacuated As Heavy Rains Trigger Multiple Disasters
Advertisement

Videos

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram
Jammu and Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Hit By Landslide Amid Heavy Rain, Battery Car Service Suspended
GHAZIABAD FLOOD FURY: Roads submerged, trees collapse, vehicles stranded
BREAKING NEWS: Monsoon Fury Grips Delhi-NCR, Roads Turn Into Lakes
Monsoon Crisis Deepens: Flood Alerts in J&K, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR Face Waterlogging
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget