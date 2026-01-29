Another Massive Avalanche Hits J&K, Second In 2 Days

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAnother Massive Avalanche Hits J&K, Second In 2 Days

The incident comes a day after a high-intensity avalanche hit the Sonamarg tourist area in central Kashmir. Officials said the avalanche struck around 10:12 pm on Tuesday.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 09:24 AM (IST)

A massive avalanche swept through the remote Warwan Valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday, triggering panic among local residents. This is the second avalanche to hit the union territory in the span of two days.

According to initial reports, the avalanche descended from the upper reaches of the valley amid heavy snowfall, burying grazing grounds and seasonal shelters in the area. Officials, however, said there were no reports of casualties, injuries, or damage to permanent property.

J&K Administration Issues Advisory

The district administration has urged people to stay away from avalanche-prone zones, warning that weather conditions in the region remain severe.

The incident comes a day after a high-intensity avalanche hit the Sonamarg tourist area in central Kashmir. Officials said the avalanche struck around 10:12 pm on Tuesday, sending a massive wall of snow cascading down towards nearby houses and hotels. CCTV footage from the area showed snow engulfing structures in its path.

Despite the intensity of the avalanche in Sonamarg, authorities confirmed that no loss of life or injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, most parts of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed fresh snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in the plains over the past two days. Heavy snowfall in Kashmir has led to the closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway and the cancellation of all flights at Srinagar airport, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded across the Valley.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Avalanche Kishtwar JK Avalanche
