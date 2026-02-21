Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAndaman Final Voter Roll Out: 5,269 Names Deleted After SIR Exercise

Andaman Final Voter Roll Out: 5,269 Names Deleted After SIR Exercise

The updated list includes young voters, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens, and is available for public inspection.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:49 PM (IST)

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 21 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw the removal of 5,269 names from the draft electoral roll, as the final voters list was published after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on Saturday, officials said.

The final electoral roll released by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) has a total of 2,58,040 electors, they said.

The revision was carried out from October 27 last year to February 21.

Out of the 3,10,404 electors enrolled in the Electoral Roll as on October 27, 2025, a total of 64,014 ineligible electors have been removed in the draft roll.

“Subsequently, the statutory period for filing Claims and Objections was conducted, during which 16,919 were added and 5,269 ineligible electors were deleted,” according to a statement by the CEO’s office.

As on February 21, 2026, the updated and validated list has names of 2,58,040 electors, it said.

Of the total number of 2,58,040 voters, 4,070 are in the 18-19 age group, 2,252 are marked as Persons with Disabilities, and 679 are above 85 years of age, a statement issued by the CEO said.

The exercise involved 100 per cent physical verification of electors through enumeration forms delivered and collected personally by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), leading to the deletion of deceased persons, those who had permanently shifted to other states or Union Territories, and duplicate enrolments.

The final electoral roll has been displayed at all polling stations and will be available for public inspection at Voter Facilitation Centres in the offices of the Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer for seven days from February 21, excluding holidays.

Electors have been advised to verify their names in the roll and submit applications for inclusion (Form 6), correction (Form 8) or deletion (Form 7), either online or offline. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andaman And Nicobar Andaman News SIR News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Andaman Final Voter Roll Out: 5,269 Names Deleted After SIR Exercise
Andaman Final Voter Roll Out: 5,269 Names Deleted After SIR Exercise
Cities
Delhi Govt Launches Online Admission Portal For EWS, CWSN And DG Students; Here’s How To Apply
Delhi Govt Launches Online Admission Portal For EWS, CWSN And DG Students; Here’s How To Apply
Cities
BJP MLA Held In Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Case, CM Siddaramaiah Launches Sharp Attack
BJP MLA Held In Rs 5 Lakh Bribery Case, CM Siddaramaiah Launches Sharp Attack
Cities
UP Shocker: Five Of A Family Found Dead In Kasganj Shop; Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide
UP Shocker: Five Of A Family Found Dead In Kasganj Shop; Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide
Advertisement

Videos

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
AI Summit: AI Summit 2026 Protest Sparks Nationwide BJP–Congress Confrontation
Breaking News: BJP Protesters Taken Into Custody Amid AI Summit Row in Delhi
Breaking News: BJP Protests Against Congress Across India Over AI Summit Disruption, Arrests in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget