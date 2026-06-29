Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesAssam Flood Update: Amit Shah Calls CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Centre Offers All Help

Assam Flood Update: Amit Shah Calls CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Centre Offers All Help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the flood situation, as nearly 16,000 people were affected in Dhemaji and the Centre assured full support.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed Assam floods, offered central aid.
  • Floods affected 16,000 people; CM assured extensive relief efforts.
  • Railway bridge suspended in Dhemaji due to severe flooding.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the flood-like situation in parts of the state, officials said.

Shah sought to know the extent of damage, if any, caused by the swelling rivers of the state, and offered all help from the Centre in handling the situation, they said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 16,000 people have been affected by floods in 69 villages across four revenue circles in Dhemaji.

“I’ve been closely monitoring the flood situation ever since it unfolded in Dhemaji. We are deeply saddened by the impact it has had on the lives of our people. In this difficult time, we stand firmly with them,” Sarma had posted on X on Sunday.

The state government is “mobilising all its resources to prioritise the immediate safety and long-term rehabilitation of all affected families”, he said.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to mitigate the impact of this flood on our people,” Sarma added.

A spokesperson for the North Frontier Railway (NFR) earlier said that on account of flooding and bank erosion affecting a railway bridge, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari in Dhemaji district has been suspended for train operation.

“This bridge at KM 408/11-13, constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, was in safe condition, but due to washing away of a large portion of the river bank in heavy rain, one of its piers became unstable,” the NFR said in a statement on Sunday. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

Frequently Asked Questions

Have railway services been affected by the floods?

Yes, the section between Archipathar and Simen Chapari in Dhemaji district has been suspended for train operations. This is due to flooding and bank erosion impacting a railway bridge.

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Floods CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Home MInistry Northeast India Disaster Management
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Assam Flood Update: Amit Shah Calls CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Centre Offers All Help
Assam Flood Update: Amit Shah Calls CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Centre Offers All Help
Cities
Monsoon Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai And Red Alert For Palghar
Monsoon Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai And Red Alert For Palghar
Cities
'I Sweep, Wash Utensils But Still': Faridabad Businessman Dies By Suicide, Accuses Wife Of Harassment In Instagram Video
Faridabad Businessman Dies By Suicide, Accuses Wife And In-Laws Of Harassment In Video
Cities
Who Was Jagan Gurjar? Notorious Dacoit Murdered Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail
Who Was Jagan Gurjar? Notorious Dacoit Murdered Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Ayodhya Donation Probe: New CCTV Footage, Trust Questions, and Expanding Investigation Raise Fresh Concerns
Punjab Sacrilege Law Row: Akal Takht Gives Mann Government One-Month Deadline to Amend Controversial Bill
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Calls Early Meeting as Restructuring and Leadership Changes Come Under Focus
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Gopal Rao’s Presence at Ram Lalla Aarti Sparks Fresh Questions Amid SIT Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget