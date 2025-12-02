Students Protest In Amethi School, Accuse Teachers Of Caste Abuse And Harassment

Tension escalated at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in Amethi’s Shukul Bazaar on Tuesday when students staged a massive protest against two teachers, accusing them of serious harassment and caste-based abuse. The students, along with their families, blocked the road outside the police station, demanding immediate FIR registration against the accused staff.

Authorities rushed to the spot and persuaded the protesters to calm down after assuring action.

Students allege caste insults, threats and assault

The students said the teachers regularly assaulted them and hurled casteist slurs. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, no action was taken, forcing them and their parents to protest.

More than 50 students reached the police station, chanting slogans and accusing teachers of mental and caste-based harassment. In a written complaint submitted by guardian Rahul Bauddh, teacher Neetu Srivastava was accused of making caste remarks and threatening to expel students from the school. Families alleged ongoing mistreatment that was ignored by the administration.

The students further claimed the school atmosphere has become unsafe, with many suffering from fear and mental stress. They alleged that the teachers not only shouted at them but also instigated other students, and even their own daughters, to intimidate and attack the girls.

Internal dispute between teachers surfaces

According to students, tension between the two teachers has been ongoing for weeks. They revealed that after they informed officials during a recent inquiry, the teachers began retaliating against them. Parents and students argue they are the ones paying the price for the staff’s internal conflict.

Officials promise strict action

Block Education Officer Shailendra Shukla and police officials reached the protest site and tried to pacify the group. Despite this, the students and families continued demanding that cases be registered. Traffic remained disrupted for nearly an hour before the situation was brought under control.

Both teachers removed from school

District Basic Education Officer Sanjay Kumar Tiwari confirmed that the two teachers, Archana Bauddh and Neetu Srivastava, have been removed from the school with approval from the District Magistrate to prevent further issues.

He added that the dispute between the teachers had escalated to the point where each mobilised students against the other, calling such behaviour completely unacceptable. One teacher has been transferred to Tiloi and the other to Bahadurpur, and disciplinary action will follow if they refuse to join their new postings.

Tiwari stressed that the safety and well-being of girls in residential schools is the top priority and no negligence will be tolerated.

Police initiate legal proceedings

Police have received the complaint and begun legal action. Officials said the allegations will be thoroughly investigated and no guilty party will be spared.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the area, with community members insisting on a detailed inquiry. Parents have warned that they will intensify the protest if swift action is not taken against the accused teachers.