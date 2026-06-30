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English NewsCitiesFour-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 220-Foot Borewell In Ambala, Multi-Agency Rescue Ops Underway

Four-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 220-Foot Borewell In Ambala, Multi-Agency Rescue Ops Underway

A four-year-old boy, identified as Nirbhay, fell into a 220-foot-deep open borewell in Dhanaura village of Haryana's Ambala district on Tuesday morning.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:22 PM (IST)

Ambala, Jun 30 (PTI) A four-year-old boy fell into a 220-foot-deep borewell in village Dhanuora in Barara in Ambala on Tuesday here, officials said.

The incident occurred when Nirbhay, a resident of Dhanaura, had gone to the fields with his father to deliver food to his grandfather.

While playing, the child slipped and fell into the open borewell. Upon receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar, along with other administrative officials, arrived at the scene.

Rescue operations were initiated by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army, officials said.

DC Tomar said the incident took place at around 6.30 am, highlighting that the borewell has a diameter of approximately 9 inches.

The NDRF was on-site with specialised equipment, and the Army had also been requested for assistance, he said, adding that the operation is underway.

Nirbhay's grandfather, Karnail Singh, had gone to work in the fields early in the morning, while Nirbhay's father, Manjit, later set out to bring food to him. Nirbhay insisted on accompanying his father, who agreed to take him along.

Once they arrived at the field, Manjit began working, and his grandfather started to eat. Nirbhay sat near his grandfather, but soon began to play. While playing, the child spotted the open borewell and started throwing soil into it. The wet soil around the borewell likely caused him to slip and fall in while looking down.

Manjit explained that a loud noise caught their attention. They immediately rushed to the borewell and called out for Nirbhay.

Initially, the child's father, grandfather, and nearby residents attempted to rescue him themselves. When those efforts proved unsuccessful, they alerted the authorities at around 7.30 am. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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Haryana Ambala Borewell
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