HomeCities'Party Workers Are Happy': Ajit Pawar Says NCP Factions Together Before Elections

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said workers of both NCP factions want to unite, tensions within the Pawar family have eased.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Days ahead of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that workers of both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, his own faction and the one led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, want to reunite, adding that tensions within the Pawar family have been resolved. “The workers of both parties want to unite. The two NCPs are together now. All tensions in our family have ended,” he told NDTV. The remarks come after the NCP split in July 2023, when Ajit Pawar broke away from Sharad Pawar’s faction along with several senior party members and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Ajit Pawar Signals Possible NCP Reunion

This move had triggered a political and legal tussle over the party name and symbol and positioned Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Earlier on Thursday, Ajit Pawar indicated while speaking to a local news channel that the rival NCP factions could permanently come together after the ongoing municipal elections. He emphasised that in politics, there are no “permanent enemies.” “As municipal elections are underway, we are extremely busy with alliance talks, seat-sharing, campaign planning, and the actual campaigning. There is no time to discuss these issues right now.

Workers Happy As NCP Factions Contest Together

But since both factions have come together in some places, the workers of both parties are very happy. One thing is clear, there are no permanent enemies in politics,” he said, according to Hindustan Times. Both factions of the NCP are contesting together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the upcoming civic body polls. Pawar said, “Workers from both factions are happy that we are contesting together in these cities. It is a good thing. We will discuss the larger issue later, as our focus right now is on the elections.”

Ajit Pawar Focuses On Home

When asked why he himself is spending more time in these cities compared to his cousin and MP Supriya Sule, a member of Sharad Pawar’s faction, Ajit Pawar explained that the focus of leaders varies by region. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are his home districts, so he is prioritising them. “Sunil Tatkare has also visited Pune, and other leaders are campaigning in their respective districts. I have been informed that Supriya Sule will be visiting the city soon for campaigning,” he added.

The municipal corporation elections are scheduled for January 15, with political parties stepping up their campaign efforts across Maharashtra. The decision of both factions to contest together in major cities like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has been welcomed by workers, reflecting hopes for a post-election reunion of the NCP factions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party reuniting?

Ajit Pawar stated that workers from both NCP factions want to unite and that family tensions have been resolved. He indicated a possible permanent reunion after the municipal elections.

Why are the NCP factions contesting together in some cities?

Both factions are contesting together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the municipal elections. Workers are reportedly happy with this arrangement.

When are the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections?

The municipal corporation elections are scheduled for January 15th. Political parties are currently intensifying their campaign efforts.

Why is Ajit Pawar focusing more on Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad?

Ajit Pawar is prioritizing Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad because they are his home districts. Leaders typically focus their campaigning efforts on their respective regions.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Ajit Pawar National Congress Party SHarad Pawar
