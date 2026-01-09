'Party Workers Are Happy': Ajit Pawar Says NCP Factions Together Before Elections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Days ahead of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that workers of both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, his own faction and the one led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, want to reunite, adding that tensions within the Pawar family have been resolved. “The workers of both parties want to unite. The two NCPs are together now. All tensions in our family have ended,” he told NDTV. The remarks come after the NCP split in July 2023, when Ajit Pawar broke away from Sharad Pawar’s faction along with several senior party members and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Ajit Pawar Signals Possible NCP Reunion This move had triggered a political and legal tussle over the party name and symbol and positioned Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Earlier on Thursday, Ajit Pawar indicated while speaking to a local news channel that the rival NCP factions could permanently come together after the ongoing municipal elections. He emphasised that in politics, there are no “permanent enemies.” “As municipal elections are underway, we are extremely busy with alliance talks, seat-sharing, campaign planning, and the actual campaigning. There is no time to discuss these issues right now. Workers Happy As NCP Factions Contest Together But since both factions have come together in some places, the workers of both parties are very happy. One thing is clear, there are no permanent enemies in politics,” he said, according to Hindustan Times. Both factions of the NCP are contesting together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for the upcoming civic body polls. Pawar said, “Workers from both factions are happy that we are contesting together in these cities. It is a good thing. We will discuss the larger issue later, as our focus right now is on the elections.” Ajit Pawar Focuses On Home

When asked why he himself is spending more time in these cities compared to his cousin and MP Supriya Sule, a member of Sharad Pawar’s faction, Ajit Pawar explained that the focus of leaders varies by region. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are his home districts, so he is prioritising them. “Sunil Tatkare has also visited Pune, and other leaders are campaigning in their respective districts. I have been informed that Supriya Sule will be visiting the city soon for campaigning,” he added.

The municipal corporation elections are scheduled for January 15, with political parties stepping up their campaign efforts across Maharashtra. The decision of both factions to contest together in major cities like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has been welcomed by workers, reflecting hopes for a post-election reunion of the NCP factions.