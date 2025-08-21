Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AIIMS Delhi Doctor Escapes Hit-And-Run Inside Hospital Premises, Probe On

AIIMS Delhi Doctor Escapes Hit-And-Run Inside Hospital Premises, Probe On

Investigators are also examining whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance at the time of the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 07:01 AM (IST)
A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, narrowly escaped a serious attack after a car driver allegedly tried to mow him down within the hospital premises, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 4 pm on August 18, near Gate No. 1 of the campus. According to the complaint, the doctor noticed a car creating a traffic jam and asked the driver to reverse so that vehicles could move. Instead, the driver allegedly accelerated and hit him.

“The driver did not stop after the first collision. He struck me two more times and dragged me along with the car before I managed to save my life,” the victim told police.

CCTV Clip Seized

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Hauz Khas Police Station.

CCTV footage from the campus has been seized, and eyewitnesses are being identified. “We are taking the matter seriously. The vehicle number has been noted and multiple teams are working to trace the suspect using technical surveillance,” a senior officer said.

Investigators are also examining whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 07:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
AIIMS Delhi Delhi Hit And Run
