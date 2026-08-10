Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahmedabad security guard arrested for raping housing society tenant.

Police arrested security guard after intensive overnight search operation.

Hiring agency faces scrutiny over guard's inadequate background verification.

Accused booked for rape; forensic examination and tests underway.

A security guard was arrested in Ahmedabad on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman tenant on the terrace of a housing society, with police saying the accused had joined the job only four days before the incident.

The accused, identified as Dharam Singh, allegedly assaulted the woman late Saturday night after she went to the terrace of the housing society in the Anandnagar area for a walk, news agency PTI reported, citing Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector-1) Neeraj Badgujar.

According to police, Singh allegedly choked the woman before sexually assaulting her and locking her on the terrace. He then fled the spot.

A CCTV camera captured the accused travelling to the terrace using the elevator and stairs, helping investigators trace his movements, Badgujar told PTI.

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Guard Arrested After Overnight Search

Singh, who is originally from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly switched off his mobile phone in an attempt to avoid being traced.

Police subsequently formed 10 teams comprising personnel from the local police, local crime branch and crime branch. Investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and conducted searches before arresting Singh around 7-8 am near Hebatpur, the report said.

Police said Singh had previously worked as a security guard for several companies in Ahmedabad before taking up the job at the housing society.

Hiring Agency Under Scrutiny

The investigation has also raised questions over the verification process followed by the security agency that employed Singh.

Badgujar said the agency prima facie failed to conduct proper background verification, provide the guard with the required training and collect basic information before assigning him to the housing society, PTI reported.

"We will take strict action against the security agency as well," Badgujar said.

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Forensic Examination Underway

Singh has been booked under the rape provision of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

An FSL team has examined the crime scene, while medical examinations of both the survivor and the accused are being conducted.

Police are also carrying out DNA-related forensic tests as part of the investigation, Badgujar said.