After Delhi Tech Glitch, Mumbai Airport Operations Hit; Passenger Advisory Issued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) have been affected following a technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi Airport. The system, crucial for air traffic control and flight planning, has caused delays and disruptions across multiple airports.

As of today, over 200 flights have been delayed in Mumbai alone, airport sources confirmed.

In a statement, CSMIA said that the concerned authorities are working actively to restore normal operations. The airport has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates.

Delhi Airport ATC Glitch Causes Delays For Over 300 Flights

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country’s busiest aviation hub, witnessed major disruptions earlier today after a technical glitch hit the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, affecting flight operations across domestic and international routes.

According to airport sources, over 300 flights were delayed due to the malfunction, which impacted real-time coordination between air traffic controllers and aircraft movement.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that flight operations were facing delays because of a technical issue in the ATC system. The airport operator said its teams were working in close coordination with all stakeholders to restore normal operations at the earliest and minimise passenger inconvenience.

The disruption at Delhi had a cascading effect on flight schedules across other major airports, including Mumbai, where operations also faced delays.