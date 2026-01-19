Pakistan Ready To Miss T20 World Cup 2026 For Bangladesh

The controversy surrounding Bangladesh's participation in T20 World Cup 2026 is escalating as the team continues to refuse travelling to India, citing security concerns.

Bangladesh has requested ICC to shift their matches to Sri Lanka and swap their fixtures with Ireland.

However, ICC has rejected the request and given Bangladesh a deadline of January 21 to confirm their final decision. If Bangladesh fails to respond or withdraws, ICC plans to replace them with Scotland in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has publicly supported Bangladesh in this dispute. Sources close to the matter told Telecom Asia Sport that Pakistan believes Bangladesh’s reasons are valid and that no nation should be forced to play under security threats.

Pakistan has also warned that it may reconsider its own participation if the issue is not resolved.

According to Geo News, Pakistan has informed ICC that it opposes any pressure on countries regarding hosting duties and has offered full support to its neighbours. Earlier reports also suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board is willing to host Bangladesh's matches if Sri Lanka is unable to do so.

What started ICC-BCCI vs BCB-PCB war?

The controversy began when BCCI reportedly asked KKR to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad.

Since then, Bangladesh Cricket Board has raised concerns about potential security threats in India and has asked ICC to move their T20 World Cup 2026 matches to Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India in February.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

Sat, Feb 7, 2026: West Indies vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 3:00 PM (IST)

Mon, Feb 9, 2026: Bangladesh vs Italy: Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 11:00 AM (IST)

Sat, Feb 14, 2026: England vs Bangladesh: Eden Gardens, Kolkata - 3:00 PM (IST)

Tue, Feb 17, 2026: Bangladesh vs Nepal: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:00 PM (IST)

