HomeCitiesDelhi Airport Disruption LIVE Updates: Over 700 Flights Delayed Amid Major ATC Glitch

Delhi Airport Disruption LIVE Updates: Over 700 Flights Delayed Amid Major ATC Glitch

Delhi Airport Disruption LIVE Updates: Nearly 300 Flights Delayed Amid Major ATC Glitch

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 07:26 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Delhi Airport Disruption LIVE Updates: Over 700 Flights Delayed Amid Major ATC Glitch
Delhi Airport: Over 100 Flights Delayed After Major ATC System Glitch Disrupts Operations
Source : PTI

Background

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were thrown into disarray on Friday morning after a major technical glitch hit the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. Around 530 departures and 250 arrivals were affected, with more than 100 flights facing significant delays as authorities scrambled to fix the issue, causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers. The Delhi Airport has issued an advisory, assuring that efforts are underway to restore normal operations as soon as possible

In an advisory, Delhi Airport confirmed that the issue stemmed from a problem in the ATC system and said that efforts were underway to restore normal operations at the earliest. “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. The team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

According to reports, the disruption was caused by an issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which provides information for the Auto Track System (ATS) that manages flight plans. The glitch created a bottleneck in the ATC operations, leading to delays across arrivals and departures.

Airlines quickly issued advisories to alert passengers. SpiceJet stated that due to ATC congestion in Delhi, departures and arrivals, as well as connecting flights, could face delays. IndiGo also informed passengers on X that operations were being affected not only in Delhi but also across several northern regions due to the ATC problem. Air India confirmed the disruption as well, saying the technical issue was impacting all airlines and resulting in longer wait times both at the airport and onboard aircraft.

 

19:07 PM (IST)  •  07 Nov 2025

Flight Operations Hit at Jaipur Airport

Flight operations at Jaipur International Airport were disrupted due to a technical snag in Delhi’s Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which handles Air Traffic Control flight planning. Airport authorities said efforts are underway to restore normal operations at the earliest.

16:25 PM (IST)  •  07 Nov 2025

Delhi Airport Flight Chaos: IndiGo Issues Urgent Advisory

IndiGo has issued a fresh travel advisory, acknowledging the large-scale impact on schedules and apologising to passengers for the disruption.

“We understand that the ongoing AMSS system issue affecting Air Traffic Control has led to delays and disruptions to travel plans. We fully understand the inconvenience this may be causing to our customers and their loved ones,” the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo added that while authorities work to restore full system functionality, its priority remains to “support passengers with timely updates and assistance across all airport touchpoints.”

