Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan

PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited India for two hours, met PM Modi, and discussed strategic, economic, and regional security ties.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a brief two-hour visit to India. Upon his arrival, he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted that the visit is to reflect the importance India places on its strong bilateral ties with the UAE. “Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Looking forward to our discussions,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing photographs of the meeting.

Middle East Tensions Shadow Al Nahyan

Al Nahyan’s short visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Iran has been witnessing massive protests that have claimed at least 5,000 lives, while the United States has threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, calling for regime change and deploying an aircraft carrier to the region. Iran has warned the US of retaliation in case of a strike. Meanwhile, regional tensions are also simmering between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the ongoing conflict in Yemen, adding complexity to the Gulf’s security situation.

Analysts say Al Nahyan’s visit aims to reinforce India-UAE strategic and economic ties while navigating a volatile geopolitical environment. During the meeting, discussions are expected to focus on trade, energy, investment, and regional security issues

Related Video

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited New Delhi and who received them?

The President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited New Delhi. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Why is the UAE President's visit considered significant?

The visit underscores the importance India places on its strong bilateral ties with the UAE. It also occurs amidst heightened regional tensions in the Middle East.

What topics were expected to be discussed during the visit?

Discussions were expected to focus on trade, energy, investment, and regional security issues between India and the UAE.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed UAE INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
News
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': S Jaishankar Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': EAM Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
India
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget