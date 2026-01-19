PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a brief two-hour visit to India. Upon his arrival, he was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted that the visit is to reflect the importance India places on its strong bilateral ties with the UAE. “Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Looking forward to our discussions,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing photographs of the meeting.

توجهتُ إلى المطار لاستقبال أخي، صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. تُجسّد زيارته الأهمية التي يوليها لعلاقات الصداقة المتينة بين الهند والإمارات. أتطلع إلى مباحثاتنا.@MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/O5R1tOxjAU January 19, 2026

Middle East Tensions Shadow Al Nahyan

Al Nahyan’s short visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Iran has been witnessing massive protests that have claimed at least 5,000 lives, while the United States has threatened Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, calling for regime change and deploying an aircraft carrier to the region. Iran has warned the US of retaliation in case of a strike. Meanwhile, regional tensions are also simmering between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the ongoing conflict in Yemen, adding complexity to the Gulf’s security situation.

Analysts say Al Nahyan’s visit aims to reinforce India-UAE strategic and economic ties while navigating a volatile geopolitical environment. During the meeting, discussions are expected to focus on trade, energy, investment, and regional security issues