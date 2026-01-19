Yunus Govt Downplays Attacks On Hindus, Says Only 71 Of 645 Cases Had Communal Link

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh’s interim government has released a year-long review of police records detailing 645 incidents involving minority community members between January and December 2025, saying the majority were criminal acts rather than communal attacks. The data, compiled from verified First Information Reports (FIRs), General Diaries, charge sheets and investigation updates, aims to present what Dhaka calls an evidence-based picture amid heightened scrutiny of minority safety. While the government said every incident was a matter of concern, it stressed that most cases did not stem from religious hostility, but from wider law-and-order challenges affecting all communities.

'Only' 71 Incidents Termed Communal

According to the government’s classification, 71 incidents carried communal elements, while 574 were assessed as non-communal. The communal cases largely involved vandalism or desecration of religious places and idols, along with a smaller number of other offences.

In contrast, the government said most incidents affecting minorities were linked to crimes not driven by religion, including neighbourhood disputes, land conflicts, political rivalries, theft, sexual violence and cases stemming from personal enmity. Dhaka argued this distinction is crucial to avoid misinformation and ensure a more accurate response to crime trends.

Police Action Highlighted

The interim administration also pointed to what it described as active police engagement, saying hundreds of cases were registered, arrests were made in many incidents and investigations remain ongoing in others. It said this reflected institutional commitment, particularly in sensitive cases involving religious sites.

Placing the minority-related incidents within the wider law-and-order situation, the government noted that Bangladesh witnesses around 3,000-3,500 violent-crime deaths annually, describing the figure as deeply concerning. It added that violent crime affects citizens across religious and ethnic lines.

The statement claimed law and order is improving steadily, citing enhanced policing, better intelligence coordination, quicker response times and greater accountability. Reiterating constitutional commitments, the interim government said ensuring equal protection for Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and others remains both a legal and moral obligation, and called for public debate grounded in verified facts.

