HomeElection 2025Bihar Opinion Poll: Who Will Form the Government This Time? Two Surveys Reveal Surprising Results

Both surveys indicate that the NDA is well-positioned to form the next government in Bihar, though the final outcome will be decided when votes are counted on November 14.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has ended today,ahead of voting on 121 seats. The final verdict on who forms the next government-NDA or Mahagathbandhan, will be known on November 14. However, multiple pre-poll surveys have offered a glimpse of the possible outcome, indicating a likely edge for the NDA alliance.

POLSTRAT-People’s Insight Survey Predicts NDA Lead

According to the POLSTRAT-People’s Insight opinion poll, the NDA could secure 133-143 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 93-102 seats.

Seat Projection:

  • NDA: 133-143
  • Mahagathbandhan: 93-102
  • Jan Suraaj: 1-3
  • AIMIM: 2-3
  • Others: 0-2

Party-Wise Seat Estimates

Within the NDA:

  • BJP: 70-72
  • JD(U): 53-56
  • HAM: 0-2
  • LJP (Ram Vilas): 10-12
  • RLM: 0-1

Within The Mahagathbandhan:

  • RJD: 69-72
  • Congress: 10-13
  • Left: 14-15
  • VIP: 1-2
  • IIP: 0-1

Vote Share Estimate:

  • NDA: 45%
  • Mahagathbandhan: 39%
  • Others: 16%

Chanakya Strategies Seat Projection:

  • NDA: 128-134
  • Mahagathbandhan: 102-108
  • Others: 5-9

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections NDA Opinion Polls Mahagathbandan
Opinion
