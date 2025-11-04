Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has ended today,ahead of voting on 121 seats. The final verdict on who forms the next government-NDA or Mahagathbandhan, will be known on November 14. However, multiple pre-poll surveys have offered a glimpse of the possible outcome, indicating a likely edge for the NDA alliance.

POLSTRAT-People’s Insight Survey Predicts NDA Lead

According to the POLSTRAT-People’s Insight opinion poll, the NDA could secure 133-143 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 93-102 seats.

Seat Projection:

NDA: 133-143

Mahagathbandhan: 93-102

Jan Suraaj: 1-3

AIMIM: 2-3

Others: 0-2

Party-Wise Seat Estimates

Within the NDA:

BJP: 70-72

JD(U): 53-56

HAM: 0-2

LJP (Ram Vilas): 10-12

RLM: 0-1

Within The Mahagathbandhan:

RJD: 69-72

Congress: 10-13

Left: 14-15

VIP: 1-2

IIP: 0-1

Vote Share Estimate:

NDA: 45%

Mahagathbandhan: 39%

Others: 16%

Chanakya Strategies Seat Projection:

NDA: 128-134

Mahagathbandhan: 102-108

Others: 5-9

Both surveys indicate that the NDA is well-positioned to form the next government in Bihar, though the final outcome will be decided when votes are counted on November 14.