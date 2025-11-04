Bihar Opinion Poll: Who Will Form the Government This Time? Two Surveys Reveal Surprising Results
Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has ended today,ahead of voting on 121 seats. The final verdict on who forms the next government-NDA or Mahagathbandhan, will be known on November 14. However, multiple pre-poll surveys have offered a glimpse of the possible outcome, indicating a likely edge for the NDA alliance.
POLSTRAT-People’s Insight Survey Predicts NDA Lead
According to the POLSTRAT-People’s Insight opinion poll, the NDA could secure 133-143 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 93-102 seats.
Seat Projection:
- NDA: 133-143
- Mahagathbandhan: 93-102
- Jan Suraaj: 1-3
- AIMIM: 2-3
- Others: 0-2
Party-Wise Seat Estimates
Within the NDA:
- BJP: 70-72
- JD(U): 53-56
- HAM: 0-2
- LJP (Ram Vilas): 10-12
- RLM: 0-1
Within The Mahagathbandhan:
- RJD: 69-72
- Congress: 10-13
- Left: 14-15
- VIP: 1-2
- IIP: 0-1
Vote Share Estimate:
- NDA: 45%
- Mahagathbandhan: 39%
- Others: 16%
Chanakya Strategies Seat Projection:
- NDA: 128-134
- Mahagathbandhan: 102-108
- Others: 5-9
Both surveys indicate that the NDA is well-positioned to form the next government in Bihar, though the final outcome will be decided when votes are counted on November 14.