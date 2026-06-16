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HomeCitiesAbhishek Banerjee To Face CID Questioning Today In Pre-Poll Violence Case

Abhishek Banerjee To Face CID Questioning Today In Pre-Poll Violence Case

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is set to appear before the West Bengal CID today for questioning in connection with a case linked to pre-election violence.

Reported By : IANS, ABP Live | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He faced marathon CID and ED interrogations for other cases recently.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, is scheduled to appear at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police at Bhabani Bhavan South Kolkata later in the day in connection with a case in which he has been accused of inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state.

Last month, an FIR was registered against Banerjee, the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar City Police. Officers of the cybercrime police station had been conducting the probe earlier until the investigation was handed over to the CID on June 11.

The CID sleuths served him a notice for interrogation in this matter on June 12 and asked him to be present at its headquarters by noon on Tuesday.

In the last two days, that is on June 14 and June 15, Abhishek has faced marathon grilling by two investigating agencies in relation to his alleged involvement in two other cases.

On June 14 (Sunday), he faced marathon interrogation for about eight and a half hours by the CID sleuths in the signature mismatch case.

The case revolves around allegations of forgery involving the signatures of Trinamool Congress legislators on a state Assembly resolution nominating Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition. Discrepancies on the submitted documents prompted the CID probe.

Again, on June 15, he faced a marathon grilling for over 11 hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the latter’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore cash for school job case.

Banerjee has claimed that such consecutive and marathon grilling was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s "vendetta" politics to ensure an opposition-less political system in the state. He also said that he will cooperate in all investigations initiated against him but "will not bow down to any pressure tactics".

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'signature mismatch' case about?

It involves alleged forgery of Trinamool Congress legislators' signatures on a state Assembly resolution. Discrepancies on the submitted documents led to the CID probe.

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee TMC West Bengal News CID
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