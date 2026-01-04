Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCold Wave & Dense Fog To Grip Punjab, Chandigarh Under Orange Alert

Cold Wave & Dense Fog To Grip Punjab, Chandigarh Under Orange Alert

A Western Disturbance that developed over the Himalayan region has moved eastward, while another has entered the region from Pakistan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab and Chandigarh are set to face a spell of severe winter conditions, with cold wave and dense fog expected to affect the region simultaneously. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for both cold wave and fog, valid until January 6. While a slight rise has been recorded in daytime temperatures, they remain well below seasonal averages. Poor visibility, plunging night temperatures and biting cold winds from the mountains are likely to disrupt daily life across several districts.

Cold Wave Tightens Grip

According to the Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures across Punjab have increased marginally by 0.8 degrees Celsius but are still 3.2 degrees below normal. Faridkot emerged as the coldest district, recording a maximum temperature of just 5.4 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions have been flagged in 10 districts, including Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga and Bathinda. Officials have warned that cold conditions will intensify further at night as icy winds continue to blow from the Himalayan region.

Fog Brings Visibility To A Standstill

Dense fog is expected to blanket almost all districts of Punjab on Sunday, significantly reducing visibility. Amritsar reported zero-metre visibility, while Faridkot recorded visibility as low as 30 metres. Districts likely to be affected by dense fog include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Barnala, Mansa, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Malerkotla and Patiala. Authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution during early morning and late-night hours.

Weather Pattern & Outlook

The Meteorological Department said there is no major change expected in Punjab’s overall weather pattern. A Western Disturbance that developed over the Himalayan region has moved eastward, while another has entered the region from Pakistan. However, as the system remains confined to higher Himalayan altitudes, it is unlikely to influence Punjab’s weather.

Recent rainfall has cleared the skies, leading to improved air quality across the state. The weather is expected to remain dry through the day, but falling night temperatures will continue to deepen the cold wave. Daytime maximum temperatures across Punjab and Chandigarh ranged between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures hovered between 5.5 and 10 degrees Celsius, with colder nights ahead.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Cold Wave Punjab News PUNJAB
