Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities825 Kg Fake Paneer Seized In Hyderabad; Synthetic Milk, Vegetable Fat Used

825 Kg Fake Paneer Seized In Hyderabad; Synthetic Milk, Vegetable Fat Used

Hyderabad police seized 825 kg of suspected fake paneer and uncovered a food adulteration network involving mislabeled dairy products.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyderabad police seized 825 kg fake paneer city-wide.
  • Raids revealed unhygienic units, lack of licenses, poor ingredients.
  • Authorities warn strict action, ongoing raids, and lab testing.

Hyderabad police have uncovered a major food adulteration and misbranding operation, seizing nearly 825 kilograms of suspected fake paneer during a series of coordinated raids across the city. The enforcement drive exposed an alleged network of traders and retailers accused of selling Cheese Analogue products as genuine paneer to unsuspecting consumers.

The raids were conducted by special police teams that inspected 45 retail outlets and eight manufacturing units. Authorities said the operation revealed widespread violations involving the repackaging and relabeling of non-dairy products to resemble authentic paneer.

Cheese Analogue Sold As Paneer

Investigators found that products categorized as Cheese Analogue were allegedly being marketed under labels such as “Paneer,” “Malai Paneer,” “Milk Paneer,” and “Fresh Paneer.”

Cheese Analogue is typically produced using vegetable fats and other non-milk ingredients rather than traditional dairy components. According to officials, manufacturers had generally labelled these products correctly and included appropriate disclaimers.

 

ALSO READ: No Relief For Telegram As Delhi HC Refuses To Lift Temporary Ban Ahead Of NEET-UG Re-Exam

The alleged deception occurred further down the supply chain, where retailers and traders were accused of repackaging or relabeling the products before selling them as genuine paneer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said, “Some traders are procuring Cheese Analogue from manufacturers and from states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, and selling it as paneer."

“These practices amount to consumer deception and pose serious health risks, including food poisoning and allergic reactions,” the DCP added.

Authorities Flag Serious Food Safety Violations

During inspections, officials reportedly uncovered multiple violations related to food quality, hygiene and regulatory compliance.

Authorities alleged that some products contained starch, excessive water, non-milk fats, synthetic milk and other questionable ingredients. Investigators also found businesses operating without valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences.

Several establishments were accused of storing food products in unhygienic conditions and selling items that lacked essential details such as manufacturing dates, batch numbers and expiry information.

ALSO READ: Delhi Cracks Down On Pollution: Entry Of Non-BS VI Commercial Vehicles To Be Barred From Nov 1-Jan 31

More Raids And Testing Underway

Police confirmed that enforcement operations are continuing across Hyderabad, with food samples collected during the raids now being subjected to laboratory analysis.

Officials expect additional inspections in the coming days as investigators work to identify the full extent of the alleged network.

Before You Go

RAJASTHAN ALERT: Bhilwara NEET Fake Paper Racket Busted, Suspect Detained in Cyber Fraud Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent food safety crackdown in Hyderabad about?

Hyderabad police uncovered a major food adulteration operation, seizing nearly 825 kg of suspected fake paneer. This involved selling Cheese Analogue products as genuine paneer.

What is 'Cheese Analogue' and why is it a problem in this case?

Cheese Analogue is a non-dairy product made with vegetable fats, not traditional milk. Traders deceptively repackaged and sold it as genuine paneer for higher profits.

What violations did authorities find during the raids?

Authorities found products with starch, non-milk fats, and synthetic milk. Businesses operated without FSSAI licenses, stored food unhygienically, and lacked essential product details.

What are the health risks associated with this adulterated paneer?

Consuming this adulterated paneer poses serious health risks to consumers. These include potential food poisoning and allergic reactions due to non-milk ingredients.

How can consumers protect themselves from fake paneer?

Consumers should exercise caution by buying from licensed vendors and verifying packaging details. It's advisable to avoid purchasing loose or unlabelled food items.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jun 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad Fake Paneer Hyderabad Fake Paneer
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
825 Kg Fake Paneer Seized In Hyderabad; Synthetic Milk, Vegetable Fat Used
825 Kg Fake Paneer Seized In Hyderabad; Synthetic Milk, Vegetable Fat Used
Cities
POCSO Accused Gets 4-Day Bail To Appear For NEET Retest; Court Imposes Strict Conditions
POCSO Accused Gets 4-Day Bail To Appear For NEET Retest; Court Imposes Strict Conditions
Cities
Odisha Suspends Senior IPS Officer Dayal Gangwar Over Harassment Claims Linked To Lynched GRP Constable
Odisha Suspends Senior IPS Officer Dayal Gangwar Over Harassment Claims Linked To Lynched GRP Constable
Cities
Goa Has Drinking Water Stock For One Month Amid Monsoon Lull, Govt Issues Caution
Goa Has Drinking Water Stock For One Month Amid Monsoon Lull, Govt Issues Caution
Advertisement

Videos

RAJASTHAN ALERT: Bhilwara NEET Fake Paper Racket Busted, Suspect Detained in Cyber Fraud Probe
RAJASTHAN ALERT: Fake NEET Paper Racket Busted in Bhilwara, One Suspect Detained by Police
COURT RULING: Temporary Telegram Ban Upheld in India Ahead of NEET Exam Security Measures
AYODHYA PROBE: SIT Questions 140 People Over Alleged Donation Irregularities at Ram Temple Trust
BIHAR SHOCKER: Begusarai Assault Case Sparks Outrage Amid Questions Over Police Response
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget