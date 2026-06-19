825 Kg Fake Paneer Seized In Hyderabad; Synthetic Milk, Vegetable Fat Used

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyderabad police seized 825 kg fake paneer city-wide.

Raids revealed unhygienic units, lack of licenses, poor ingredients.

Authorities warn strict action, ongoing raids, and lab testing.

Hyderabad police have uncovered a major food adulteration and misbranding operation, seizing nearly 825 kilograms of suspected fake paneer during a series of coordinated raids across the city. The enforcement drive exposed an alleged network of traders and retailers accused of selling Cheese Analogue products as genuine paneer to unsuspecting consumers.

The raids were conducted by special police teams that inspected 45 retail outlets and eight manufacturing units. Authorities said the operation revealed widespread violations involving the repackaging and relabeling of non-dairy products to resemble authentic paneer.

Cheese Analogue Sold As Paneer

Investigators found that products categorized as Cheese Analogue were allegedly being marketed under labels such as “Paneer,” “Malai Paneer,” “Milk Paneer,” and “Fresh Paneer.”

Cheese Analogue is typically produced using vegetable fats and other non-milk ingredients rather than traditional dairy components. According to officials, manufacturers had generally labelled these products correctly and included appropriate disclaimers.

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐕𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬



It has come to the notice of the authorities that Cheese Analogue products (made from vegetable fats and non-milk ingredients) are being sold as Paneer, Malai Paneer, or… pic.twitter.com/aRLrE8lSsO — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) June 18, 2026

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The alleged deception occurred further down the supply chain, where retailers and traders were accused of repackaging or relabeling the products before selling them as genuine paneer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said, “Some traders are procuring Cheese Analogue from manufacturers and from states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, and selling it as paneer."

“These practices amount to consumer deception and pose serious health risks, including food poisoning and allergic reactions,” the DCP added.

Authorities Flag Serious Food Safety Violations

During inspections, officials reportedly uncovered multiple violations related to food quality, hygiene and regulatory compliance.

Authorities alleged that some products contained starch, excessive water, non-milk fats, synthetic milk and other questionable ingredients. Investigators also found businesses operating without valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences.

Several establishments were accused of storing food products in unhygienic conditions and selling items that lacked essential details such as manufacturing dates, batch numbers and expiry information.

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More Raids And Testing Underway

Police confirmed that enforcement operations are continuing across Hyderabad, with food samples collected during the raids now being subjected to laboratory analysis.

Officials expect additional inspections in the coming days as investigators work to identify the full extent of the alleged network.