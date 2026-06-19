Delhi Cracks Down On Pollution, Bars Entry Of Non-BS VI Commercial Vehicles From Nov 1

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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Cracks Down On Pollution: Entry Of Non-BS VI Commercial Vehicles To Be Barred From Nov 1-Jan 31

Delhi Cracks Down On Pollution: Entry Of Non-BS VI Commercial Vehicles To Be Barred From Nov 1-Jan 31

Delhi Cracks Down On Pollution: Delhi will ban entry of non-BS VI commercial vehicles from November to January under a new winter air pollution control plan.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi government unveiled strict winter pollution strategy for capital.
  • Non-BS VI commercial vehicles banned from entering Delhi Nov-Jan.
  • Valid pollution certificates now mandatory for buying fuel in Delhi.

Delhi Cracks Down On Pollution: The Delhi government on Friday unveiled a comprehensive winter pollution strategy, announcing strict curbs on vehicle movement and fuel sales as part of its newly notified Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework. Under the plan, non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be barred from entering the national capital between November 1 and January 31, a period when air quality typically deteriorates due to a combination of vehicular emissions, weather conditions and other pollution sources.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the measures are aimed at reducing pollution levels during the critical winter months and ensuring stricter compliance with environmental norms.

Non-BS VI Commercial Vehicles To Face Entry Ban

One of the key provisions of the framework prohibits the entry of commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi if they do not comply with Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) emission standards.

The restriction will remain in force from November through January, a period often marked by severe air quality episodes in the capital.

Officials believe limiting the movement of older, more polluting vehicles could significantly reduce vehicular emissions during the peak pollution season.

ALSO READ: No Relief For Telegram As Delhi HC Refuses To Lift Temporary Ban Ahead Of NEET-UG Re-Exam

Fuel To Be Linked With Pollution Compliance

The government has also announced that only vehicles possessing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be permitted to purchase fuel at petrol pumps across Delhi.

In a statement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Under the notified framework, only vehicles possessing a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) will be able to buy fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi.”

However, authorities have not yet clarified the exact duration for which the fuel-sale restrictions will remain in place. Further operational guidelines are expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janta Party Seeks Rs 1 Crore Aid For NEET Suicide Victims' Families In Open Letter To PM

Delhi's New Winter Pollution Strategy

According to the chief minister, vehicles powered by CNG or electricity, those used for emergency services, and those involved in government duties will not be subject to these limitations.

To curb pollution during the winter months and reduce reliance on private transport, Gupta announced that parking fees at designated facilities will be increased twofold between November 1, 2026, and February 28, 2027.

Before You Go

COURT RULING: Temporary Telegram Ban Upheld in India Ahead of NEET Exam Security Measures

Frequently Asked Questions

What types of vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi this winter?

Non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be barred from entry. This restriction is part of the newly notified Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework.

When will the ban on non-BS VI commercial vehicles entering Delhi be enforced?

The entry ban for non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be in effect from November 1 to January 31. This period targets critical winter months when air quality typically deteriorates.

What is the new rule regarding purchasing fuel in Delhi?

Only vehicles possessing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be permitted to purchase fuel at petrol pumps across Delhi. This measure links fuel sales with pollution compliance.

What is the primary goal of Delhi's new winter pollution strategy?

The strategy aims to reduce pollution levels during the critical winter months and ensure stricter compliance with environmental norms. It targets vehicular emissions and other pollution sources.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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