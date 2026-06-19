Delhi Cracks Down On Pollution, Bars Entry Of Non-BS VI Commercial Vehicles From Nov 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government unveiled strict winter pollution strategy for capital.

Non-BS VI commercial vehicles banned from entering Delhi Nov-Jan.

Valid pollution certificates now mandatory for buying fuel in Delhi.

Delhi Cracks Down On Pollution: The Delhi government on Friday unveiled a comprehensive winter pollution strategy, announcing strict curbs on vehicle movement and fuel sales as part of its newly notified Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework. Under the plan, non-BS VI commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be barred from entering the national capital between November 1 and January 31, a period when air quality typically deteriorates due to a combination of vehicular emissions, weather conditions and other pollution sources.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the measures are aimed at reducing pollution levels during the critical winter months and ensuring stricter compliance with environmental norms.

Non-BS VI Commercial Vehicles To Face Entry Ban

One of the key provisions of the framework prohibits the entry of commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi if they do not comply with Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) emission standards.

The restriction will remain in force from November through January, a period often marked by severe air quality episodes in the capital.

Officials believe limiting the movement of older, more polluting vehicles could significantly reduce vehicular emissions during the peak pollution season.

ALSO READ: No Relief For Telegram As Delhi HC Refuses To Lift Temporary Ban Ahead Of NEET-UG Re-Exam

Fuel To Be Linked With Pollution Compliance

The government has also announced that only vehicles possessing a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will be permitted to purchase fuel at petrol pumps across Delhi.

In a statement, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Under the notified framework, only vehicles possessing a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) will be able to buy fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi.”

However, authorities have not yet clarified the exact duration for which the fuel-sale restrictions will remain in place. Further operational guidelines are expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janta Party Seeks Rs 1 Crore Aid For NEET Suicide Victims' Families In Open Letter To PM

Delhi's New Winter Pollution Strategy

According to the chief minister, vehicles powered by CNG or electricity, those used for emergency services, and those involved in government duties will not be subject to these limitations.

To curb pollution during the winter months and reduce reliance on private transport, Gupta announced that parking fees at designated facilities will be increased twofold between November 1, 2026, and February 28, 2027.