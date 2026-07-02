80 E-Rickshaws Locked in UP? ABP News Probe Shows How BAT-BMS App Can Disable Vehicles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom E-rickshaws in Bijnor locked remotely, drivers struggle financially.

ABP News investigation confirmed app remotely controlling e-rickshaws.

A series of incidents involving e-rickshaws being remotely locked through an unidentified mobile application has left drivers in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor struggling to earn a living. According to reports, around 80 e-rickshaws have been locked using the app in the Double Phatak area under Nagina police station limits.

The affected drivers have approached the police, seeking action as similar incidents continue to surface.

ABP News Investigation In Noida

To verify the claims, ABP News conducted an on-ground investigation in Noida, where e-rickshaw driver Ratan reported facing the same issue. The investigation found that the Chinese mobile application BAT-BMS could connect to the vehicle's battery management system.

After enabling Bluetooth and connecting the app to Ratan's e-rickshaw, the vehicle's controls became accessible through the phone. While the rickshaw was initially operational and its horn functioned normally, it shut down immediately after the "Off" option was selected in the app.

Ratan claimed that unidentified people had been repeatedly switching off his e-rickshaw over the past several days.

What Is BAT-BMS?

BAT-BMS is a mobile application developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Greenenergy Technology, a manufacturer of lithium batteries sold in several countries. The app is designed to connect via Bluetooth to smart lithium batteries equipped with a Battery Management System (BMS), allowing users to monitor battery status and manage battery functions through a smartphone.

However, in India, the app is allegedly being misused to remotely switch off e-rickshaws.

Several other e-rickshaw drivers reported facing similar issues. As a precaution, many have now enabled password protection on their batteries. While the BAT-BMS app can still detect and connect to the batteries, users cannot switch off the vehicles without entering the password.