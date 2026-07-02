E-rickshaw drivers in Uttar Pradesh are facing problems as their vehicles are being remotely locked or switched off. This is happening through an unidentified mobile application, causing them to struggle financially.
80 E-Rickshaws Locked in UP? ABP News Probe Shows How BAT-BMS App Can Disable Vehicles
Around 80 e-rickshaws in UP's Bijnor were allegedly remotely locked using the BAT-BMS app, disrupting drivers' livelihoods. An ABP News probe found the app could connect to and switch off vehicles.
- E-rickshaws in Bijnor locked remotely, drivers struggle financially.
- ABP News investigation confirmed app remotely controlling e-rickshaws.
A series of incidents involving e-rickshaws being remotely locked through an unidentified mobile application has left drivers in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor struggling to earn a living. According to reports, around 80 e-rickshaws have been locked using the app in the Double Phatak area under Nagina police station limits.
The affected drivers have approached the police, seeking action as similar incidents continue to surface.
ABP News Investigation In Noida
To verify the claims, ABP News conducted an on-ground investigation in Noida, where e-rickshaw driver Ratan reported facing the same issue. The investigation found that the Chinese mobile application BAT-BMS could connect to the vehicle's battery management system.
After enabling Bluetooth and connecting the app to Ratan's e-rickshaw, the vehicle's controls became accessible through the phone. While the rickshaw was initially operational and its horn functioned normally, it shut down immediately after the "Off" option was selected in the app.
Ratan claimed that unidentified people had been repeatedly switching off his e-rickshaw over the past several days.
What Is BAT-BMS?
BAT-BMS is a mobile application developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Greenenergy Technology, a manufacturer of lithium batteries sold in several countries. The app is designed to connect via Bluetooth to smart lithium batteries equipped with a Battery Management System (BMS), allowing users to monitor battery status and manage battery functions through a smartphone.
However, in India, the app is allegedly being misused to remotely switch off e-rickshaws.
Several other e-rickshaw drivers reported facing similar issues. As a precaution, many have now enabled password protection on their batteries. While the BAT-BMS app can still detect and connect to the batteries, users cannot switch off the vehicles without entering the password.
Frequently Asked Questions
What issue are e-rickshaw drivers facing in Uttar Pradesh?
Which application is allegedly being used to remotely control e-rickshaws?
The mobile application allegedly being misused is called BAT-BMS. It connects via Bluetooth to the vehicle's battery management system, allowing remote control and shutdown of the e-rickshaws.
What is the original purpose of the BAT-BMS app?
BAT-BMS is an app developed by Chinese company Shenzhen Greenenergy Technology for managing smart lithium batteries. Its purpose is to monitor battery status and manage functions via Bluetooth.