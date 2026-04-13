4 Juveniles Held After Minor Stabbed In Delhi's Mayur Vihar

New Delhi: A minor boy was stabbed by four juveniles in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, following which all the accused were apprehended, police said on Monday.

According to the police, information regarding the incident was received from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital at around 9 pm on Sunday.

"A police team rushed to the hospital where the victim was admitted with knife stab injuries. The injured was later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the incident took place at around 8.30 pm in the Mayur Vihar area.

The victim was with his friend when the duo was intercepted by four juveniles, who attacked the boy with a knife before fleeing from the spot. Initial inquiry suggested that the stabbing incident took place due to old enmity.

On receiving information about the incident, a crime team was also called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding that all four juveniles involved in the incident have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the main motive behind the attack.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)