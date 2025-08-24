3 Killed In LPG Tanker Blast In Punjab, 15 Shops And Houses Engulfed In Flames

The death toll in the LPG tanker fire incident near Mandiala Adda on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road climbed to three on Saturday after another injured person died, police said.

The victim, identified as Dharminder Verma (28), a resident of Mandiala village, succumbed to severe burn injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur SP (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar said. Civil Surgeon Dr. Pawan Kumar added that Verma was referred to Government Medical College, Amritsar, but passed away on the way.

Earlier, two people, the tanker driver Sukhjeet Singh from Ludhiana’s Dehlon and Balwant Rai from Mandiala, died in the incident.

LPG Tanker Collided With Vegetable-Laden Vehicle

The tragedy occurred around 10 pm on Friday when an LPG tanker exploded after colliding with a vegetable-laden pickup vehicle. The impact caused the blaze to spread rapidly, engulfing nearly 15 shops and several houses in the vicinity. At least 21 others were injured in the fire.

Residents of Mandiala and nearby villages staged a protest on Saturday, blocking traffic for over three hours. The blockade was lifted after SDM Gursimranjeet Kaur assured compensation and action against those responsible.

CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed and free medical treatment for the injured. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed grief over the loss of lives, terming the incident “deeply painful.”

Several leaders, including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna, visited hospitals to meet the injured. Warring demanded a probe into allegations of illegal gas refilling and sought higher compensation for victims.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 105 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.