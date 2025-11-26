Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities3 Arrested In Faridabad Robbery; Rs 21 Lakh & Bikes Seized

3 Arrested In Faridabad Robbery; Rs 21 Lakh & Bikes Seized

During interrogation, the accused Naveen revealed that he hatched a plan with four of his friends from his village, and carried out the crime on Monday, police said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Faridabad: Police arrested three men in connection with a robbery incident here, and recovered Rs 21 lakh in cash and two motorcycles from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Rohit Kansal, a resident of Ballabhgarh and a CA by profession, filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

In his complaint, Kansal said that on Monday evening, he was returning home on his scooter from the Sohna Road in Sector 25, and he was carrying about Rs 25 lakh with him. When he reached near the community hall, Sihi Gate, three men arrived on a motorcycle and placed their vehicle in front of his scooter.

They assaulted him and robbed him of the cash after brandishing a sharp weapon and fled the spot, he added.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Ballabgarh City Police Station, police said.

During the investigation, the police arrested three accused on Tuesday, police said.

The accused were identified as Naveen, Abhishek alias Abhi, and the third accused, also named Abhishek, all residents of Nariyala village in Faridabad, police said.

According to the police, the accused Naveen is the alleged mastermind behind the incident.

Naveen knew that CA Rohit Kansal frequently brought and took money for his firm, police said, adding that he was also aware that Kansal would arrive with a large sum of money on Monday, police said.

During interrogation, the accused Naveen revealed that he hatched a plan with four of his friends from his village, and carried out the crime on Monday, police said.

After being produced in a city court today, we have taken Naveen on two days of police remand, while two others were sent into judicial custody, ACP (crime)Varun Dahiya said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Haryana Haryana. HARYANA NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
India
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
Cities
GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures
GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget