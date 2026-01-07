‘I’m Being Punished, Inshallah We Will Be Successful’: Sharjeel Imam Remarks Circulate Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Remarks attributed to Sharjeel Imam following the Supreme Court’s decision to deny him bail in a case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots are being widely circulated on social media. According to posts shared online, the comments were conveyed by Imam to friends after the ruling, rather than issued as a formal statement. The remarks come amid continued legal proceedings against Imam, while several other accused in related cases were granted bail by the court.

Comments On Bail & Protests

According to the social media posts, Imam said he was relieved that several co-accused had been granted bail, while criticising what he described as the treatment they had faced over an extended period. Referring to himself and Umar Khalid, he reportedly claimed they were being punished for organising and leading protests connected to the period preceding the 2020 violence.

Imam is quoted as alleging that the judgment criminalised organised protest and equated disruption with acts of terrorism. He further claimed that this approach blurred the distinction between terrorist activity and democratic protest and dissent.

The posts also quote Imam as referring to his personal circumstances, saying his main concern was the physical and mental health of his elderly mother. He reportedly said that, aside from this, he remained optimistic about the legal process and believed the truth would ultimately prevail.

Imam is also quoted as saying that he would continue pursuing intellectual and academic work to the extent possible while the cases against him proceed. The remarks shared online conclude with a couplet by poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, which has been reproduced widely across social media platforms.

Imam continues to face multiple cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots. Authorities have maintained that the cases involve serious charges, while Imam has denied wrongdoing. The legal proceedings remain ongoing.