Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities200-Feet-Long Wall Collapses At Jaipur's Amer Fort Amid Heavy Rain: WATCH

200-Feet-Long Wall Collapses At Jaipur's Amer Fort Amid Heavy Rain: WATCH

Heavy rains in Rajasthan caused a 200-foot wall to collapse at the historic Amer Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 06:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A massive 200-feet-long wall collapsed in Amer Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, amid heavy rain in the state.

A video shared by news agency PTI shows a large section of Amer Fort’s wall washed away after heavy rains in Rajasthan. Water is seen gushing down the centuries-old structure, while a motorcycle dangles midway.

 

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Amer Fort Rajasthan Rain Jaipur Rajasthan News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Business
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget