200-Feet-Long Wall Collapses At Jaipur's Amer Fort Amid Heavy Rain: WATCH
Heavy rains in Rajasthan caused a 200-foot wall to collapse at the historic Amer Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A massive 200-feet-long wall collapsed in Amer Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, amid heavy rain in the state.
A video shared by news agency PTI shows a large section of Amer Fort’s wall washed away after heavy rains in Rajasthan. Water is seen gushing down the centuries-old structure, while a motorcycle dangles midway.
VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: 200-feet long wall collapses in Amer Fort.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 23, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/71ctptxqd6
