2 Killed In Fire At Building In Noida Sector 66; UP CM Takes Cognizance

Two people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a G+4 residential building in Mamura village, Noida, allegedly triggered by sparks from an electric vehicle (EV) battery being charged on the ground floor. The blaze quickly spread to nearby petrol-powered vehicles parked in the building, filling the premises with thick smoke. Firefighters rescued around 50 families from the building, while two residents who suffered severe smoke inhalation were rushed to hospital, where they were declared dead.

50 Families Rescued

According to officials, the fire started on the ground-floor parking area after an EV battery reportedly sparked while charging, igniting nearby petrol vehicles. Seven fire tenders, a hydraulic platform, the Chief Fire Officer and local police teams were immediately deployed to the scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control and safely evacuated all residents from the four-storey building.

Two occupants, a man and a woman, were found in critical condition after inhaling smoke. They were taken by ambulance to the district hospital, where doctors declared both dead.

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Owner Detained, Case Registered

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Rajeev Narayan Mishra, said the building comprised a ground-floor parking area with residential units above, housing around 12 families on each floor. Preliminary findings suggest the fire was caused by sparking from an EV being charged, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Police have registered a case at Phase-3 Police Station and taken the building owner into custody. Authorities are continuing their investigation into whether safety norms were violated and if negligence contributed to the incident.

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