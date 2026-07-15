Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Recent attacks in West Asia killed one, injured nine Indian seafarers.

India launched 'Seafarer-First' initiative for comprehensive safety and tracking.

Real-time dashboard, 24x7 helpline, IMO engagement strengthen seafarer support.

Amid rising security concerns in West Asia following recent attacks on commercial vessels, the Centre has unveiled a comprehensive 'Seafarer-First' initiative aimed at safeguarding Indian nationals working aboard ships in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. The move comes after the death of Indian seafarer Rohan Kumar, who was killed in missile strikes on two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Several other Indian crew members were also injured in the attacks, prompting the government to strengthen monitoring and emergency response mechanisms for Indian sailors operating in the region.

Real-Time Dashboard To Monitor Every Indian Seafarer

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to develop a comprehensive operational dashboard capable of tracking every Indian seafarer serving aboard vessels in the affected waters, regardless of the ship's flag, as per reports.

According to the government, the platform will provide real-time information on vessel location, ownership, cargo details, crew strength, welfare status, threat perception, voyage plans, next port of call and onboard facilities. The objective is to enable authorities to respond swiftly to emergencies and maintain constant oversight of Indian crew members in high-risk maritime zones.

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Attacks Left One Indian Dead, Several Others Injured

The enhanced safety measures follow missile strikes on the merchant vessels MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, which together had 30 Indian crew members among their 46 personnel.

One Indian sailor was killed and another injured aboard MT Al Bahiyah. Meanwhile, nine Indian nationals on MT Mombasa sustained injuries, including two who remain in critical condition.

The attacks have heightened concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in one of the world's busiest energy corridors as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Government Orders Round-the-Clock Coordination

During a high-level review meeting attended by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping, Indian diplomatic missions in Iran and Oman, and other maritime agencies reviewed the evolving security situation.

Following the meeting, Sonowal directed authorities to ensure continuous monitoring of vessels, appoint dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer and strengthen coordination between the Centre, the Navy, Indian missions abroad and maritime authorities.

The liaison officers will serve as the primary point of contact for families seeking updates on medical treatment, evacuation efforts, repatriation and welfare assistance. Officials have also been instructed to remain in close coordination with Indian missions in Iran, Oman and the UAE regarding navigational safety and contingency planning.

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India Raises Issue With Int'l Maritime Organization

The government has also taken up the matter with international maritime authorities following the attacks.

Sonowal said, as per reports, "The Government of India has communicated with all the multilateral forum of the IMO and also with the representatives of the concerned flag administration involved in the multiple incidents that contravened international conventions and fundamental requirements of seafarer's security and safety and protection of right of innocent passage for merchant vessels."

In addition, the government has operationalised a 24x7 grievance helpline featuring a domestic toll-free number, an international contact line, as well as WhatsApp and email support to assist families of affected Indian seafarers.