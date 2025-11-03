17 Dead, 8 Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy

At least 17 people died and eight others were injured in a road accident in Telangana's Rangareddy district. The incident occurred early Monday morning after a TGSRTC bus and a tipper truck collided near Khanapur Gate, under the jurisdiction of the Chevella police station.

"A road accident occurred between a TGSRTC bus and a truck near Khanapur Gate, under the Chevella police station limits in Rangareddy district. Several passengers are injured, and more details are yet to be known. This incident happened early this morning. We reached the spot, and more details will be provided later," Chevella Police said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the road accident and instructed the officials to immediately reach the spot and take necessary relief measures. He has also asked the ministers to immediately reach the accident site.

"CM Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the road accident that took place in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. The CM instructed the officials to immediately reach the spot and take necessary relief measures. The CM ordered that the complete details of the accident be informed from time to time. The Chief Minister has ordered the CS and DGP to immediately evacuate all those injured in the bus accident to Hyderabad and make arrangements to provide them with better medical treatment. The CM has asked the available ministers to immediately reach the accident site," Telangana CMO said.

BRS Chief KCR expressed grief over the accident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"BRS Chief KCR expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic accident near Mirjaguda in Chevella mandal of Ranga Reddy district, where 17 people lost their lives after an RTC bus collided with a tipper. He condoled the loss of lives and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. KCR urged the government to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured passengers. He expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased," BRS PRO said.