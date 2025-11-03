Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' As Toxic Smog Blankets City; Sprinklers Deployed To Curb Pollution

Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' As Toxic Smog Blankets City; Sprinklers Deployed To Curb Pollution

Delhi's air quality worsened on Sunday, raising the overall AQI to 366 in the "very poor" category after weak winds trapped pollutants.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The air quality in Delhi remained "very poor" on Monday morning as toxic smog shrouded the national capital, recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 319 at 7:05 am.

According to data from the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), most of the total 39 monitoring stations recorded an AQI above 300, which falls in the "very poor" category.

These stations included Wazirpur (385), Narela (382), Vivek Vihar (381), Burari Crossing (380), Bawana (370), Anand Vihar (364), and Rohini (360), among others.

Meanwhile, authorities deployed a truck-mounted water sprinkler across the city as a measure to mitigate pollution. 

Weak Winds Trap Pollutants In Delhi Air

This comes as the air quality in the city worsened on Sunday, raising the overall AQI to 366 in the "very poor" category, with three monitoring stations recording "severe" air above 400. The air quality dipped after weak winds trapped pollutants. The PM2.5 concentration stood at 189.6 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 at 316. 

These levels, according to the CPCB, can cause breathing discomfort, especially among children and the elderly, and people with lung or heart diseases.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, wind speeds fell below 8 kmph from the northwest during the evening and night, limiting the dispersion of pollutants. 

The system noted that a ventilation index under 6,000 m²/s combined with wind speeds below 10 kmph creates unfavourable conditions for pollutant dispersal. The AQEWS forecast added that Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the “very poor” category until November 4.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe", according to the CPCB standards.

 

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Cities
15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Truck In Rajasthan, PM Announces Ex Gratia
15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Truck In Rajasthan, PM Announces Ex Gratia
Election 2025
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget