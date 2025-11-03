The air quality in Delhi remained "very poor" on Monday morning as toxic smog shrouded the national capital, recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 319 at 7:05 am.

According to data from the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), most of the total 39 monitoring stations recorded an AQI above 300, which falls in the "very poor" category.

These stations included Wazirpur (385), Narela (382), Vivek Vihar (381), Burari Crossing (380), Bawana (370), Anand Vihar (364), and Rohini (360), among others.

Meanwhile, authorities deployed a truck-mounted water sprinkler across the city as a measure to mitigate pollution.

Truck-mounted water sprinkler deployed around Kartavya Path as a measure to mitigate pollution. AQI in the area is 307, categorised as 'Very Poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Weak Winds Trap Pollutants In Delhi Air

This comes as the air quality in the city worsened on Sunday, raising the overall AQI to 366 in the "very poor" category, with three monitoring stations recording "severe" air above 400. The air quality dipped after weak winds trapped pollutants. The PM2.5 concentration stood at 189.6 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 at 316.

These levels, according to the CPCB, can cause breathing discomfort, especially among children and the elderly, and people with lung or heart diseases.

A thick fog blankets India Gate this morning, reducing visibility. The area's AQI remains in the Poor category, as per CPCB data.





According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, wind speeds fell below 8 kmph from the northwest during the evening and night, limiting the dispersion of pollutants.

The system noted that a ventilation index under 6,000 m²/s combined with wind speeds below 10 kmph creates unfavourable conditions for pollutant dispersal. The AQEWS forecast added that Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain in the “very poor” category until November 4.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe", according to the CPCB standards.