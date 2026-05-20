Dalal Street Closes In Green, Sensex Rises 110 Points, Nifty Tests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian indices gained; Sensex rose 110 points, Nifty closed 23,659.

Trump's comments on Iran nuclear deal eased global market concerns.

Crude oil prices declined but remain elevated, posing inflation risks.

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed gains as the Sensex jumped over 110 points to settle at 75,318 and the Nifty rose over 40 points to close trade at 23,659 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, IndiGo and Axis Bank. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Infosys, TCS, Titan, Sun Pharmaceuticals and L&T.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 gained 0.60 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 0.15 per cent as volatility dropped.

Previously, during the early morning session, the BSE Sensex started the session above 75,600, climbing close to 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading over 23,700, inching up a little more than 50 points, around 9:15 AM.

Trump’s Iran Comments Ease Market Concerns

Global markets found some relief after US President Donald Trump said there was a “very good chance” of reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran.

Trump also said a planned US attack on Iran had been paused to allow negotiations to continue after Tehran reportedly submitted a fresh peace proposal to Washington.

The comments helped cool fears of immediate escalation in the region.

However, investors remain cautious after recent attacks in the Gulf region and uncertainty around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

Crude Oil Prices Decline But Stay Elevated

Brent crude prices declined more than 2 per cent in Asian trade amid signs of possible diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.

Brent crude futures were trading around $109 per barrel, while US crude hovered near $107.

Although prices eased from recent highs, they remain significantly above pre-war levels, continuing to raise concerns over inflation and global growth.

For India, elevated oil prices remain a major macroeconomic risk, impacting inflation, fuel costs and corporate profitability.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded on a mixed note.

Japan’s Nikkei gained around 1 per cent, supported by improved risk appetite, while South Korea’s Kospi declined nearly 2 per cent.

Broader Asian indices remained subdued as investors balanced easing geopolitical fears against concerns over inflation and interest rates.

Investor focus is also shifting towards earnings from AI giant NVIDIA later this week, which analysts believe could become a key test for the ongoing technology-led rally in global equities.

Bond Markets Stabilise After Recent Selloff

Global bond markets steadied after heavy selling pressure in recent sessions.

US Treasury yields eased slightly after surging to multi-month highs in the previous session, as lower oil prices reduced immediate inflation concerns.

However, markets continue to price in the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates due to energy-driven inflation risks.

OMC Stocks Remain In Focus

Oil marketing company stocks are expected to remain in focus after petrol and diesel prices were increased again for the second time within a week.

State-run fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel prices by around 90 paise per litre on Tuesday after ending a nearly four-year freeze on revisions.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel increased to Rs 91.58.

The latest hike follows a Rs 3-per-litre increase announced earlier this month amid surging global crude prices linked to the Iran conflict.

The revisions come as oil companies continue to face significant losses despite partial price increases.

Inflation Concerns Continue To Build

Rising fuel prices are expected to increase inflationary pressures further.

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.48 per cent in April 2026, while wholesale inflation surged to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent, largely driven by higher energy costs.

Analysts believe sustained elevated crude prices could widen India’s current account deficit and keep inflationary pressures elevated in the coming months.