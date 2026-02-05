Why Alcohol Is Getting Costlier- Here’s Why Prices Are Creeping Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





If you’ve been feeling that everyday indulgences are quietly getting more expensive, you’re not imagining it. Liquor prices are expected to rise across several states, and cigarettes and other tobacco products are also set to become costlier following recent tax changes announced this year.

For consumers, the impact could be immediate. A liquor bottle that earlier sold for around Rs 1,000 is now expected to cost anywhere between Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,100, depending on where you live - and in some states, even more.

What’s Driving The Price Hike?

Although alcohol taxation is primarily controlled by state governments, changes at the central level often ripple through the supply chain.

In the latest financial announcements, the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on alcohol scrap and mineral sales has been increased from 1 per cent to 2 per cent. While this may appear minor on paper, industry experts say such adjustments typically raise operational and compliance costs, which are eventually passed on to consumers.

At the same time, several states are expected to revise excise duties, a routine exercise after fiscal announcements, adding further pressure on retail prices. Since excise structures vary widely, liquor prices will not rise uniformly across the country.

What It Means For Consumers

For regular drinkers, even a modest increase per bottle can significantly inflate monthly expenses. Analysts point out that unless consumption drops sharply, higher prices could translate into increased government revenues from alcohol sales.

Cigarettes Turn Costlier Too

Liquor isn’t the only habit getting more expensive. Cigarettes and other tobacco products have also been hit by higher taxes.

Cigarettes currently attract close to 40 per cent GST, in addition to cess, excise duties and a per-stick charge. Together, these levies are expected to push up prices almost overnight, making smoking a noticeably costlier habit.