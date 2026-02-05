An increase in Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on alcohol and potential revisions in state excise duties are contributing to higher operational costs, which are then passed on to consumers.
Why Alcohol Is Getting Costlier- Here’s Why Prices Are Creeping Up
A liquor bottle that earlier sold for around Rs 1,000 is now expected to cost anywhere between Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,100, depending on where you live - and in some states, even more.
If you’ve been feeling that everyday indulgences are quietly getting more expensive, you’re not imagining it. Liquor prices are expected to rise across several states, and cigarettes and other tobacco products are also set to become costlier following recent tax changes announced this year.
For consumers, the impact could be immediate. A liquor bottle that earlier sold for around Rs 1,000 is now expected to cost anywhere between Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,100, depending on where you live - and in some states, even more.
What’s Driving The Price Hike?
Although alcohol taxation is primarily controlled by state governments, changes at the central level often ripple through the supply chain.
In the latest financial announcements, the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on alcohol scrap and mineral sales has been increased from 1 per cent to 2 per cent. While this may appear minor on paper, industry experts say such adjustments typically raise operational and compliance costs, which are eventually passed on to consumers.
At the same time, several states are expected to revise excise duties, a routine exercise after fiscal announcements, adding further pressure on retail prices. Since excise structures vary widely, liquor prices will not rise uniformly across the country.
What It Means For Consumers
For regular drinkers, even a modest increase per bottle can significantly inflate monthly expenses. Analysts point out that unless consumption drops sharply, higher prices could translate into increased government revenues from alcohol sales.
Cigarettes Turn Costlier Too
Liquor isn’t the only habit getting more expensive. Cigarettes and other tobacco products have also been hit by higher taxes.
Cigarettes currently attract close to 40 per cent GST, in addition to cess, excise duties and a per-stick charge. Together, these levies are expected to push up prices almost overnight, making smoking a noticeably costlier habit.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are liquor prices expected to increase?
How much more expensive will liquor become?
A liquor bottle that previously cost around Rs 1,000 may now range from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,100, with potential for even higher prices in some states.
Will liquor prices rise uniformly across all states?
No, liquor prices will not rise uniformly because excise structures vary widely from state to state.
Are cigarettes also becoming more expensive?
Yes, cigarettes and other tobacco products are also becoming costlier due to recent tax changes and levies.