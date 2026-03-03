Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today March 3 2026: Silver prices remained volatile on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and a surge in energy prices, even as safe-haven demand supported precious metals globally.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May delivery had eased 0.90 per cent to Rs 2,80,090 per kg in the previous session, reflecting some profit booking after recent gains. Gold April futures, meanwhile, had climbed 2.53 per cent to Rs 1,66,199 per 10 grams.

The MCX will remain closed for the first half of trading on Tuesday on account of Holi, with the evening session scheduled to resume at 5 pm.

In international markets, spot silver rose around 1.9 per cent to $91.11 per ounce, tracking heightened safe-haven demand as geopolitical risks intensified. Gold also advanced, extending its winning streak.

Market sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump stated that the military offensive against Iran would continue as long as required. Iran reportedly targeted oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Israel announced a “wave of strikes” on Iranian command centres.

Fears of supply disruptions lifted crude prices, with US crude futures gaining 1.4 per cent to $72.23 and Brent crude rising 1.87 per cent to $79.2 per barrel in early Tuesday trade, fuelling inflation concerns.

The dollar index rose 0.19 per cent to 98.57, capping further upside in bullion as a stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for overseas buyers.

Investors are now awaiting key US economic indicators, including Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI, ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and unemployment data, for cues on the Federal Reserve’s policy direction.

Despite short-term fluctuations, silver remains supported by safe-haven demand and broader macro uncertainty.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 315 per gram and Rs 315,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

