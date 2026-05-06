What Is A Demat Account? How It Works And Who Needs One

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Demat accounts hold securities; trading accounts execute buy/sell orders.

A Demat, or Dematerialised account is a digital portfolio that stores your investments, such as shares, bonds, and mutual funds, in electronic form. It eliminates the need for holding physical share certificates.

Before 1996, buying shares meant getting physical paper certificates, but investors were always worried about theft, forgery or delays in share transfers. SEBI introduced the Demat system in 1996 to make trading faster, safer, and simpler.

How a Demat Account Works

A Demat account is like a digital wallet for your investments. When you buy shares, they are credited to your account electronically, just like money is deposited into your digital wallet. If you want to buy 10 shares of Reliance Industries, your broker places the order on the BSE or the NSE. Within T+1 (one trading day), these shares are deposited into your Demat account.

A Demat account can also be opened jointly by up to three individuals, with one primary and the rest as secondary holders. This is particularly useful for families. If the primary holder passes away, the secondary holder can claim the securities without a lengthy legal process.

The NSDL and CDSL, two government-backed depositories, maintain all Demat accounts in India. Your broker or a traditional bank serves as a channel for accessing these depositories.

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Who Actually Needs a Demat Account?

Not every investor needs a Demat account. Mutual fund SIPs, FDs, PPF and NPS investments do not require a demat account. But if you want to buy stocks, ETFs or sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), a Demat account is mandatory under SEBI regulations.

Opening a Demat account is a free and fully online process that takes under 20 minutes. You just need your PAN Card and Aadhaar. Some brokers also offer zero-balance accounts, though most charge an Annual Maintenance Charge (AMC), around Rs 300 to Rs 900 per year, to keep the account active.

Demat Account and Trading Account: What Is the Difference?

A Demat account and a trading account are different things, but both are needed to invest in stocks. A Demat account stores your shares and securities digitally, the way a bank account holds money. A trading account is what you use to place buy and sell orders on the stock exchange.

The trading account is the access point, while the Demat account is the locker. When you buy a stock, the order goes through your trading account, and the shares end up in your Demat account.

Most brokers open both accounts as a package, so you will rarely have to think about them separately. Still, it is useful to know the distinction, especially when you track your shares or resolve transaction issues.

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