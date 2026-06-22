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HomeBusinessWest Bengal Raises DA By 20%; State Employees To Get 38% Allowance From October

West Bengal Raises DA By 20%; State Employees To Get 38% Allowance From October

West Bengal Budget 2026 Updates: The West Bengal government announced a 20 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance for state employees in the 2026-27 Budget, taking the total DA to 38 per cent from October 1, 2026.

Written By : Akshat Ayush |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal increased DA by 20% to 38% from October 2026.
  • State budget focuses on employment, industrial growth, and revenue generation.
  • Government to fill one lakh vacancies, 33% reserved for women.

The West Bengal government on Monday announced a 20 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, taking the total DA to 38 per cent from October 1, 2026. The announcement emerged as the biggest takeaway from the state's first Budget under the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced the measure while presenting the 2026-27 Budget in the Assembly. The government said the revised DA would come into effect from October 1, providing relief to lakhs of state employees.

Presenting the Budget, Dasgupta said the government faced the challenge of increasing revenue without imposing additional taxes. He also indicated that the administration intends to focus on employment generation, industrial growth and revenue mobilisation.

DA Hike Takes Centre Stage

The 20 per cent increase in DA emerged as the headline measure of the Budget. With the latest revision, the total allowance payable to state government employees will rise to 38 per cent from October.

The announcement comes less than two months after the BJP government assumed office in West Bengal. Officials had indicated that the Budget would reflect several commitments made during the Assembly election campaign.

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Focus On Jobs And Women

The finance minister announced that the government would fill one lakh vacancies in state services. Of these, 33 per cent of the posts will be reserved for women.

Officials said the Budget is expected to emphasise employment generation and economic activity while outlining a medium-term fiscal roadmap for the state.

Other Budget Announcements

The government also increased the annual MLA local area development fund from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, retired journalists will receive a monthly pension of Rs 5,000, while individuals who were jailed for political reasons will be entitled to a monthly assistance of Rs 10,000.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Dearness Allowance (DA) for West Bengal state government employees?

The West Bengal government announced a 20 per cent increase in DA, taking the total to 38 per cent. This revised DA will be effective from October 1, 2026.

When will the increased Dearness Allowance (DA) come into effect?

The revised Dearness Allowance (DA) will come into effect from October 1, 2026. This significant increase aims to provide relief to lakhs of state employees.

Who presented the 2026-27 West Bengal Budget?

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the 2026-27 Budget in the Assembly. This was the state's first Budget under the new BJP government led by CM Suvendu Adhikari.

What are some other key initiatives announced in the West Bengal Budget?

The Budget includes filling one lakh state service vacancies, with 33% reserved for women. It also increased the MLA development fund and provided pensions for retired journalists and assistance for political prisoners.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dearness Allowance Swapan Dasgupta DA Hike Suvendu Adhikari Government West Bengal Budget 2026 Bengal Government Employees West Bengal DA Hike
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