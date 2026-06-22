Banks Shut For 4 Days This Week: Is Your City On The RBI Holiday List?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Customers must check local schedules; digital services remain open.

As the last week of June approaches, customers planning to visit bank branches may need to adjust their schedules. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, bank branches across several parts of the country will remain closed on four days between June 25 and June 28 due to regional holidays and the weekend.

Customers of major banks, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and other public and private sector banks, are advised to verify local holiday schedules before visiting branches. Although banking services will continue to be available online, physical branch operations will remain unavailable on designated dates.

The Reserve Bank of India has listed a total of 11 bank holidays in June, including state-specific festivals, religious occasions and regular weekend closures such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Since some holidays differ by region, customers should check local schedules to avoid inconvenience.

Four Consecutive Days Of Bank Closures

The coming week will witness a series of bank holidays in different parts of the country. Banks are scheduled to remain closed on June 25, June 26, June 27 and June 28.

The closures are linked to regional observances of Muharram as well as the fourth Saturday and Sunday weekend holidays. While not every state will observe all four holidays, several regions will experience consecutive branch closures.

Customers who need to complete branch-related work such as submitting forms, updating accounts or visiting service desks are advised to plan accordingly.

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Muharram Holidays Affect Several States

Banks in Vijayawada will remain closed on June 25 in connection with Muharram observances.

On June 26, bank branches will remain shut in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.

Since these holidays vary from state to state, customers should verify the applicability of the holiday with their respective bank branch before planning a visit.

Weekend Closures To Continue Nationwide

Apart from the regional holidays, banks across the country will remain closed on June 27, which falls on the fourth Saturday of the month.

June 28 is a Sunday, resulting in another nationwide closure of bank branches. These regular weekend holidays apply to both public and private sector banks.

As a result, customers in some regions may experience an extended break in branch services during the final week of June.

Additional Bank Holidays Later In June

The RBI holiday calendar also lists two additional regional holidays at the end of the month.

Banks in Shimla will remain closed on June 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir.

Meanwhile, bank branches in Aizawl will remain shut on June 30 on account of the regional holiday Remna Ni.

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Digital Banking Services Will Remain Available

Although physical branches will remain closed on designated holidays, online banking services will continue to operate across the country.

Customers can use UPI services and mobile banking applications to send and receive money at any time. These facilities remain available round the clock, although temporary interruptions may occur because of scheduled maintenance.

Digital channels also allow customers to carry out several banking activities. Services related to fund transfers, card facilities and other banking requirements continue to remain accessible even during holidays.

Customers can also access ATM services and use debit cards, credit cards and other digital payment options without interruption during the holiday period.