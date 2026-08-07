Ola Electric's revenue was Rs 455 crore in Q1 FY27, marking a 45.0% year-on-year decline. However, revenue increased sharply by 71.7% quarter-on-quarter from Q4 FY26.
EV Stock Below Rs 50: Ola Electric Reports 21% Lower Q1 Loss, Raises Rs 780 Cr
The proceeds will be utilised for capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital requirements and other financial commitments, strengthening the company's liquidity position.
- Ola Electric's shares fell amid weak Indian market sentiment.
- Q1 FY27 revenue declined year-on-year, though net losses narrowed.
- Company raised Rs 780 crore via QIP, strengthening liquidity.
On Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index falling 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 24,570.65.
Amid the weak market sentiment, Ola Electric Mobility share price declined 0.89 per cent to Rs 41.07 after the company announced its Q1 FY27 financial results and other board meeting outcomes.
Ola Electric Mobility Q1 FY27 Financial Performance Ola Electric reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 455 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a 45.0 per cent year-on-year decline.
However, revenue increased sharply from Rs 265 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a 71.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.
The company's loss before Tax narrowed to Rs 336 crore from Rs 428 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while net loss improved to Rs 336 crore compared with Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26, representing a 21.5 per cent reduction in losses.
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Earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs (0.75) from Rs (0.97) in the year-ago period. QIP Strengthens Liquidity During the quarter, the company raised Rs 780 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) by allotting 21.76 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 35.86 per share.
The proceeds will be utilised for capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital requirements and other financial commitments, strengthening the company's liquidity position.
The Board approved the appointment of TRC Corporate Consulting Private Limited as the Internal Auditor of the company for FY2026-27.
The firm provides governance, risk, compliance, internal audit, enterprise risk management, cyber security, valuation, taxation and advisory services, with a team of over 300 professionals serving more than 400 clients.
About Ola Electric Mobility
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is one of India's leading electric vehicle manufacturers focused on electric scooters, battery technology and EV ecosystem development. The company also operates in advanced cell manufacturing and EV charging infrastructure through its subsidiaries. Do you think Ola Electric's improving quarterly performance and stronger liquidity position can support its turnaround in the coming quarters?
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Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Ola Electric Mobility's revenue perform in Q1 FY27?
Did Ola Electric Mobility reduce its losses in Q1 FY27?
Yes, the company's net loss improved to Rs 336 crore, representing a 21.5% reduction compared to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26. Its loss before tax also narrowed to Rs 336 crore.
How much capital did Ola Electric raise through its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)?
Ola Electric raised Rs 780 crore through a QIP during Q1 FY27. This was achieved by allotting 21.76 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 35.86 per share.
How will Ola Electric utilize the funds raised from the QIP?
The proceeds from the QIP will be used for capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital requirements, and other financial commitments. This is intended to strengthen the company's liquidity position.