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English NewsBusinessEV Stock Below Rs 50: Ola Electric Reports 21% Lower Q1 Loss, Raises Rs 780 Cr

EV Stock Below Rs 50: Ola Electric Reports 21% Lower Q1 Loss, Raises Rs 780 Cr

The proceeds will be utilised for capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital requirements and other financial commitments, strengthening the company's liquidity position.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ola Electric's shares fell amid weak Indian market sentiment.
  • Q1 FY27 revenue declined year-on-year, though net losses narrowed.
  • Company raised Rs 780 crore via QIP, strengthening liquidity.

On Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index falling 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 24,570.65.

Amid the weak market sentiment, Ola Electric Mobility share price declined 0.89 per cent to Rs 41.07 after the company announced its Q1 FY27 financial results and other board meeting outcomes.

Ola Electric Mobility Q1 FY27 Financial Performance Ola Electric reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 455 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a 45.0 per cent year-on-year decline.

However, revenue increased sharply from Rs 265 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a 71.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

The company's loss before Tax narrowed to Rs 336 crore from Rs 428 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while net loss improved to Rs 336 crore compared with Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26, representing a 21.5 per cent reduction in losses.

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Earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs (0.75) from Rs (0.97) in the year-ago period. QIP Strengthens Liquidity During the quarter, the company raised Rs 780 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) by allotting 21.76 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 35.86 per share.

The proceeds will be utilised for capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital requirements and other financial commitments, strengthening the company's liquidity position.

The Board approved the appointment of TRC Corporate Consulting Private Limited as the Internal Auditor of the company for FY2026-27.

The firm provides governance, risk, compliance, internal audit, enterprise risk management, cyber security, valuation, taxation and advisory services, with a team of over 300 professionals serving more than 400 clients.

About Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd is one of India's leading electric vehicle manufacturers focused on electric scooters, battery technology and EV ecosystem development. The company also operates in advanced cell manufacturing and EV charging infrastructure through its subsidiaries. Do you think Ola Electric's improving quarterly performance and stronger liquidity position can support its turnaround in the coming quarters?

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Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ola Electric Mobility's revenue perform in Q1 FY27?

Ola Electric's revenue was Rs 455 crore in Q1 FY27, marking a 45.0% year-on-year decline. However, revenue increased sharply by 71.7% quarter-on-quarter from Q4 FY26.

Did Ola Electric Mobility reduce its losses in Q1 FY27?

Yes, the company's net loss improved to Rs 336 crore, representing a 21.5% reduction compared to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26. Its loss before tax also narrowed to Rs 336 crore.

How much capital did Ola Electric raise through its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)?

Ola Electric raised Rs 780 crore through a QIP during Q1 FY27. This was achieved by allotting 21.76 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 35.86 per share.

How will Ola Electric utilize the funds raised from the QIP?

The proceeds from the QIP will be used for capital expenditure, debt repayment, working capital requirements, and other financial commitments. This is intended to strengthen the company's liquidity position.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
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Ola Electric EV Stock Company Reports 21% Lower Q1 Loss Raises Rs 780 Cr
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