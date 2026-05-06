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HomeBusinessBig Relief For MSMEs, Airlines Amid West Asia Crisis As Govt Unveils Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore Credit Plan

Big Relief For MSMEs, Airlines Amid West Asia Crisis As Govt Unveils Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore Credit Plan

The scheme aims to provide additional working capital support to MSMEs, non-MSMEs and scheduled passenger airlines facing short-term liquidity pressure.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 06 May 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cabinet approves Rs 2.55 lakh crore credit support, extending ECLGS.
  • Scheme offers 100% guarantee for MSMEs, 90% for others.
  • Additional credit up to 20% for MSMEs, 100% for airlines.

Cabinet Approves Rs 2.55 Lakh Crore Credit Support

Amid pressure from the West Asia crisis, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the fifth edition of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, or ECLGS, to support credit flow worth Rs 2.55 lakh crore. The scheme aims to provide additional working capital support to MSMEs, non-MSMEs and scheduled passenger airlines facing short-term liquidity pressure. A separate allocation of Rs 5,000 crore has been kept for the airline sector.

Guarantee Coverage Under the Scheme

The credit guarantee coverage will be provided to Member Lending Institutions, or MLIs, through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited, or NCGTC. As per the government statement, MSMEs will get 100 per cent guarantee coverage.

Non-MSMEs and the airline sector will get 90 per cent guarantee coverage. The guarantee will apply to the amount in default under the additional credit facility extended to eligible borrowers. According to reports, Rs 18,100 crore has been provided to meet obligations arising from defaults. Key Features of ECLGS 5.0 Eligible borrowers include MSMEs and non-MSMEs with existing working capital limits.

Scheduled passenger airlines with outstanding credit facilities as of March 31, 2026, will also be eligible, provided their accounts are classified as standard. No guarantee fee will be charged under the scheme. Eligible MSMEs and non-MSMEs can receive additional credit of up to 20 per cent of peak working capital utilised during Q4 FY26, subject to a cap of Rs 100 crore. For airlines, the additional credit can go up to 100 per cent, capped at Rs 1,500 crore per borrower, subject to specific conditions.

Loan Tenure and Scheme Duration

For MSMEs and non-MSMEs, excluding the airline sector, the loan tenure will be five years from the date of first disbursement. This includes a moratorium of one year. For the airline sector, the loan tenure will be seven years from the date of first disbursement, including a moratorium of two years. The guarantee cover will remain valid for a maximum period that is co-terminus with the loan tenure.

The scheme will apply to all loans sanctioned from the date of issue of guidelines by NCGTC up to March 31, 2027.

Expected Impact of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

The scheme is aimed at helping businesses manage liquidity pressure caused by the West Asia conflict. It is expected to support business continuity, protect jobs and keep supply chains functional. For MSMEs and the airline sector, the credit guarantee scheme is expected to help meet additional working capital requirements through Banks and financial institutions. By providing timely liquidity support, the scheme seeks to aid domestic production, reduce the risk of job losses and strengthen resilience across the business ecosystem. 

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0?

ECLGS 5.0 is a scheme approved by the Union Cabinet to provide credit support worth Rs 2.55 lakh crore. It aims to help MSMEs, non-MSMEs, and airlines facing liquidity pressures.

What is the guarantee coverage provided by ECLGS 5.0?

MSMEs will receive 100% guarantee coverage, while non-MSMEs and the airline sector will get 90% coverage. This applies to the defaulted amount of the additional credit.

Who is eligible to receive credit under ECLGS 5.0?

Eligible borrowers include MSMEs and non-MSMEs with existing working capital limits. Scheduled passenger airlines with standard classified credit facilities as of March 31, 2026, are also eligible.

What is the loan tenure and duration of the ECLGS 5.0 scheme?

For MSMEs and non-MSMEs, the loan tenure is five years with a one-year moratorium. For airlines, it's seven years with a two-year moratorium. The scheme is valid for loans sanctioned until March 31, 2027.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 06 May 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Airlines MSME West Asia War Credit Line Non Msme
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