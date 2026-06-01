Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGST Collections Rise To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In May Despite West Asia Tensions

GST Collections Rise To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In May Despite West Asia Tensions

India’s GST collections remained resilient in May, with gross revenues rising to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore despite geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising global economic uncertainty.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • May GST collections rose 3.2% year-on-year to ₹2 lakh crore.
  • Net GST revenue grew 3.3%, with refunds up 2.6%.
  • Imports tax collections surged 19.1%, domestic down 2.6%.

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 3.2 per cent year-on-year to around Rs 2 lakh crore in May, despite geopolitical tensions in West Asia, according to government data released on Monday.

As per data, gross GST revenue stood at Rs 1,94,184 crore in May, compared to Rs 1,88,172 crore in the same month last year. Meanwhile, net GST collections reached Rs 1,66,904 crore, a growth of 3.3 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

Total refunds during the month increased 2.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,281 crore.

Adjusted for this, gross GST revenue growth for May 2026 stood at around 9 per cent, while adjusted domestic gross GST growth was estimated at about 5 per cent.

Also Read : Chotu Cylinder Gets Costlier Again: 5-Kg LPG Price Hiked For Third Time Since West Asia Crisis

Gross domestic GST revenue stood at Rs 1,34,530 crore during the month, down 2.6 per cent from a year ago.

Meanwhile, gross revenue from imports rose sharply by 19.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 59,654 crore, indicating continued strength in import-related tax collections.

Adjusted net GST revenue growth for May stood at around 10 per cent after excluding the impact of the one-off payment recorded last year.

For the first two months of the current financial year, gross GST collections increased 6.2 per cent to Rs 4.37 lakh crore, while net GST revenue rose 5.5 per cent to Rs 3.78 lakh crore.

In addition, May 2025 collections included nearly Rs 10,000 crore of one-time payment made by a telecom operator towards spectrum allocation.

Notably, GST collection surged 8.7 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 2,42,702 crore in the month of April. While net GST revenue for last month stood at Rs 2,10,909 crore, registering a 7.3 per cent annual growth (after accounting for refunds).

Also Read : Share Markets Eye RBI MPC Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex About 300 Points Up, Nifty Over 23,600

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the gross GST collection in May?

Gross GST collections in May rose 3.2% year-on-year to approximately Rs 2 lakh crore. This indicates a slight increase compared to the same month last year.

How did net GST collections perform in May?

Net GST collections reached Rs 1,66,904 crore in May, showing a growth of 3.3% over the corresponding period last year. Refunds during the month increased by 2.6%.

What contributed to the increase in import-related GST revenue?

Gross revenue from imports rose by 19.1% year-on-year, reaching Rs 59,654 crore. This suggests strong tax collections related to imported goods.

How have GST collections fared in the first two months of the financial year?

For the first two months of the current financial year, gross GST collections increased by 6.2% to Rs 4.37 lakh crore. Net GST revenue rose by 5.5% to Rs 3.78 lakh crore.

Published at : 01 Jun 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goods And Services Tax GST Collections GST West Asia War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Collections Rise To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In May Despite West Asia Tensions
GST Collections Rise To Rs 2 Lakh Crore In May Despite West Asia Tensions
Business
Crude Oil Prices Jump Over 3% As Fresh US-Iran Strikes Renew Supply Fears
Crude Oil Prices Jump Over 3% As Fresh US-Iran Strikes Renew Supply Fears
Business
India Manufacturing PMI Hits 3-Month High In May As Demand, Infrastructure Push Growth
India Manufacturing PMI Hits 3-Month High In May As Demand, Infrastructure Push Growth
Business
Are You Budgeting For Hospital Bills But Ignoring Heatwave Care For Parents?
A Rs 10 ORS Sachet Vs A Rs 20,000 Hospital Bill: The Summer Care Gap Families Overlook
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Tension: Pasi Fort Dispute Escalates as Protesters Confront MP RK Chaudhary
Ludhiana Gas Leak Tragedy: Father-Son Die, Several Workers Unconscious in Factory Incident
Politics: Imran Masood Attacks UP Govt: Questions Raised Over Law and Order, Allegations of Extortion Rise
Sant Kabir Nagar Chain Snatching: Police Arrest Duo as Brazen ‘Show-Off’ Goes Viral in Custody
Bengal Mega Cabinet Expansion: Ministers of State Take Oath as Governor Leads Swearing-In
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget