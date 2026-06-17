Quote Of The Day | Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy's Take On Growth, Change And Life Decisions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy shared wisdom on growth.

He emphasized embracing change is less painful than stagnation.

Murthy's message encourages reflection on personal transformation and fulfillment.

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys and one of India’s most respected business leaders, has long been admired for his sharp insights on leadership, discipline and life philosophy. Known for shaping India’s global IT success story, Murthy’s words often go beyond business, touching deeper human emotions and personal struggles. In today’s motivation spotlight, his timeless reflection on growth and change continues to resonate with anyone standing at a crossroads in life.

"Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong.”

This simple yet powerful statement captures the emotional truth behind personal transformation. It speaks to the discomfort of evolution, but also highlights an even deeper reality—remaining in situations that no longer serve us can be far more damaging than embracing change itself.

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Narayana Murthy’s Timeless Wisdom On Growth And Change

At the heart of this quote lies a universal truth about human experience. Growth is rarely comfortable, and change often demands courage, uncertainty, and sacrifice. Yet, Murthy reminds us that the real suffering begins when we resist change and remain in environments, careers, or relationships that no longer align with who we are becoming.

His message reflects a leadership philosophy rooted in clarity and long-term thinking, values that also helped shape Infosys into a global technology powerhouse.

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Why This Quote Resonates In Today’s Fast-Paced World

In a time where uncertainty defines both careers and personal lives, Murthy’s words feel especially relevant. Many people find themselves torn between familiarity and the unknown, often choosing comfort over transformation. However, this quote challenges that mindset, urging reflection on whether staying “safe” is truly worth the cost of feeling stuck.

It serves as a reminder that discomfort is often the first step toward progress, and that meaningful change, though painful, is often necessary for long-term fulfilment.