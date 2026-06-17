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HomeBusinessQuote Of The Day | Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy's Take On Growth, Change And Life Decisions

Quote Of The Day | Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy's Take On Growth, Change And Life Decisions

Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day: Narayana Murthy shares a powerful wisdom quote on growth, change, and being stuck in life. His message continues to inspire millions seeking direction and purpose.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy shared wisdom on growth.
  • He emphasized embracing change is less painful than stagnation.
  • Murthy's message encourages reflection on personal transformation and fulfillment.

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys and one of India’s most respected business leaders, has long been admired for his sharp insights on leadership, discipline and life philosophy. Known for shaping India’s global IT success story, Murthy’s words often go beyond business, touching deeper human emotions and personal struggles. In today’s motivation spotlight, his timeless reflection on growth and change continues to resonate with anyone standing at a crossroads in life.

"Growth is painful. Change is painful. But, nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong.”

This simple yet powerful statement captures the emotional truth behind personal transformation. It speaks to the discomfort of evolution, but also highlights an even deeper reality—remaining in situations that no longer serve us can be far more damaging than embracing change itself.

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Narayana Murthy’s Timeless Wisdom On Growth And Change

At the heart of this quote lies a universal truth about human experience. Growth is rarely comfortable, and change often demands courage, uncertainty, and sacrifice. Yet, Murthy reminds us that the real suffering begins when we resist change and remain in environments, careers, or relationships that no longer align with who we are becoming.

His message reflects a leadership philosophy rooted in clarity and long-term thinking, values that also helped shape Infosys into a global technology powerhouse.

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Why This Quote Resonates In Today’s Fast-Paced World

In a time where uncertainty defines both careers and personal lives, Murthy’s words feel especially relevant. Many people find themselves torn between familiarity and the unknown, often choosing comfort over transformation. However, this quote challenges that mindset, urging reflection on whether staying “safe” is truly worth the cost of feeling stuck.

It serves as a reminder that discomfort is often the first step toward progress, and that meaningful change, though painful, is often necessary for long-term fulfilment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Narayana Murthy's well-known quote about growth and change?

His timeless reflection states that growth and change are painful, but nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong.

What is the core message behind Narayana Murthy's quote?

The quote emphasizes that while growth and change are uncomfortable, remaining in situations that no longer serve you is far more damaging. It highlights the emotional truth of personal transformation.

How does Narayana Murthy's wisdom apply to current times?

In today's uncertain world, his words challenge the mindset of choosing comfort over transformation. It serves as a reminder that discomfort is often the first step toward progress and fulfillment.

What leadership philosophy does Murthy's message reflect?

His message reflects a leadership philosophy rooted in clarity and long-term thinking. These values also helped shape Infosys into a global technology powerhouse.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Narayana Murthy Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Wednesday Wisdom Quote
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