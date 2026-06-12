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HomeBusinessQuote Of The Day | Sundar Pichai On Why Setbacks Don’t Define Success

Quote Of The Day | Sundar Pichai On Why Setbacks Don’t Define Success

Friday Motivation Quote: Sundar Pichai offers a simple yet powerful reminder that success is a long journey and setbacks are part of the process.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sundar Pichai emphasizes setbacks do not hinder long-term success.
  • Success requires consistent effort and endurance, not immediate results.
  • Failures are temporary; persistence and determination overcome all obstacles.
  • Ultimately, success belongs to those who continuously persevere despite challenges.

Success is rarely a straight path, and today’s quote from Google CEO Sundar Pichai captures that truth in a simple yet powerful message about perseverance and perspective.

The quote reflects a mindset rooted in patience and long-term vision, reminding us that the journey to success is often filled with challenges, delays, and unexpected turns. Rather than being discouraged by failures, the focus shifts towards consistency and resilience over time.

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The Power Of Long-Term Thinking

Sundar Pichai says, “It’s a long road. Setbacks don’t really matter”.

Sundar Pichai’s words highlight an essential truth about growth, success is not defined by immediate results but by endurance over time. In a fast-paced world where instant outcomes are often expected, his message serves as a grounding reminder that meaningful achievements take years of steady effort.

Setbacks, according to this mindset, are not roadblocks but part of the process. They lose their weight when viewed through the lens of a long journey where persistence matters more than perfection.

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Why Setbacks Shouldn’t Define Your Journey

The second part of the quote reinforces a powerful idea: failures are temporary, but determination shapes the outcome. Whether in careers, education, or personal goals, setbacks often test patience more than ability.

Pichai’s perspective encourages a shift in thinking — instead of reacting emotionally to obstacles, one should treat them as stepping stones. What matters most is continuing forward, even when progress feels slow or uncertain.

In essence, this Friday motivation life inspiration quote is a reminder that success belongs to those who keep going, regardless of how many times the path bends or pauses along the way.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sundar Pichai's quote about success?

Sundar Pichai states, setbacks don't matter.

How does Sundar Pichai view setbacks?

Pichai views setbacks not as roadblocks, but as part of the process that lose their weight when seen through the lens of a long journey. They are tests of patience, not ability.

What is the key takeaway of long-term thinking regarding success?

Long-term thinking highlights that success isn't defined by immediate results but by endurance over time. It recognizes that meaningful achievements require years of steady effort.

What should be one's approach to obstacles according to Pichai?

One should treat obstacles as stepping stones, rather than reacting emotionally to them. The focus should be on continuing forward, even when progress feels slow or uncertain.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sundar Pichai Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Friday Motivation Quote
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