Walmart Hits $1 Trillion Market Cap, Becomes First Retailer To Join Tech Giants’ Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Walmart has achieved a milestone once thought to be the exclusive territory of Silicon Valley. On Tuesday, the US retail behemoth crossed the $1 trillion market valuation mark, becoming the first retailer in history to reach the landmark figure.

In doing so, it joined a club largely dominated by technology giants such as Nvidia, Alphabet and Apple, reported Reuters. The milestone caps a remarkable transformation for a company founded in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas.

What began as a single discount store has evolved into a retail powerhouse operating 4,600 locations across the United States. Walmart went public in 1970 at $16.50 on the over-the-counter exchange before listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1972. It joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 1997 and has long been a staple of the S&P 500.

A Rally Years in the Making

Walmart’s latest ascent has been powered by a year-long rally that has seen its shares climb nearly 26 per cent. Over the past decade, the stock has surged 468 per cent, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 264 per cent gain during the same period.

By afternoon trading on Tuesday, Walmart shares were priced at $127.10, a figure adjusted for multiple stock splits, most recently a 3-for-1 split completed on February 26, 2024, the media agency reported.

What makes this rally especially noteworthy is that it has been achieved by a traditional retailer, a so-called ‘old economy’ company, rather than a technology-first enterprise.

Winning Both Ends of the Consumer Spectrum

A key pillar of Walmart’s success has been its ability to appeal simultaneously to higher-income shoppers seeking convenience and value, while retaining its traditional base of lower-income consumers. This dual strategy has proved difficult for competitors to replicate.

With one in every four dollars spent on groceries in the United States flowing through Walmart’s tills, the company occupies a powerful position in a consumer environment marked by inflationary pressures, a cooling job market, tariff uncertainty and the after-effects of a recent US government shutdown. Its “every day low price” proposition has become increasingly attractive amid economic strain.

Betting Big on Technology and AI

Behind the scenes, Walmart has quietly executed a technology transformation. Over the past five years, it has expanded its online marketplace to more than half a billion items, rolled out one-hour delivery services, launched Walmart+ to compete directly with Amazon Prime, and built a $4-billion advertising business that has strengthened margins.

Crucially, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer placed an early and aggressive bet on artificial intelligence. Billions have been invested in supply-chain automation to ensure fresher produce, faster deliveries, smarter inventory forecasting and more intuitive online search capabilities.

Those investments appear to be paying off. Walmart has beaten US same-store sales estimates for 15 consecutive quarters, according to estimates compiled by LSEG. Investor optimism around its AI push has further fuelled the stock’s rise, particularly as grocery shopping increasingly shifts online.

The company has also entered the generative AI race. Partnerships with OpenAI and Google now allow Walmart’s online shopping tools to be embedded directly into their search chatbots. These moves are seen as an effort to close the competitive gap with Amazon, which introduced its own GenAI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, earlier.

The Road Ahead for Leadership

The trillion-dollar valuation arrives at a pivotal leadership moment. John Furner, who steps into the role of Walmart’s global chief executive on February 1, inherits both momentum and pressure. His mandate will include accelerating technology investments in an increasingly AI-driven retail environment, while fending off competition from Amazon, Aldi and Costco.

Market observers remain optimistic. "Walmart is really five stores in one and their boom has come from food retailing. I expect it will approach a $2 trillion market capitalisation in the next few years," said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates, which has held Walmart shares for nearly two years.

A Place Among Giants

Walmart’s elevation to the $1 trillion league places it alongside corporate titans including Nvidia at $4.5 trillion, Alphabet at $4.1 trillion, Apple at $3.9 trillion, Microsoft at $3.1 trillion, Amazon at $2.6 trillion, Meta at $1.8 trillion, Broadcom at $1.6 trillion, Tesla at $1.6 trillion, and Berkshire Hathaway at $1 trillion.

Its inclusion in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index last month, replacing AstraZeneca, further underlines how dramatically the company’s profile has shifted.

For a retailer long associated with vast superstores and suburban car parks, the trillion-dollar moment signals something deeper: a reinvention built on scale, operational efficiency and a willingness to embrace technology. In an era when consumers demand speed, value and convenience, Walmart has demonstrated that even a 63-year-old retailer can evolve fast enough to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Silicon Valley’s finest.