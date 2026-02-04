Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is quietly laying the groundwork for a significant expansion in India, signalling the country’s growing importance in the global technology ecosystem. According to a Bloomberg report, the US tech giant may lease millions of square feet of additional office space in Bengaluru, India’s largest technology hub.

The move reflects a broader shift among American technology companies that are increasingly strengthening their operations outside the United States, particularly in India.

US Visa Curbs Drive Strategic Shift

One of the primary drivers behind Alphabet’s expansion strategy is the tightening of US immigration policies under President Donald Trump. New restrictions have made it both more complex and more expensive for companies to bring skilled foreign workers into the United States.

The Trump administration has increased H-1B visa fees, with costs potentially rising to $100,000 per application. This sharp escalation has encouraged many American firms to rethink their hiring models and expand offshore talent bases instead.

India, with its deep technology talent pool and established IT infrastructure, has emerged as a natural choice.

Bengaluru’s Whitefield at the Centre of Expansion

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Alphabet has already leased one office tower and secured options on two more at Alembic City, a major commercial development in the Whitefield technology corridor.

The three towers together span approximately 2.4 million square feet. The first tower is expected to become operational for employees in the coming months, while construction on the remaining two is likely to be completed next year.

Whitefield, located in east Bengaluru, contributes nearly 22 per cent of the city’s total IT output and has evolved into a globally recognised research and development centre. The area is home to multinational technology companies, start-ups and global capability centres.

Campus Culture and Hiring Push

Last year, Alphabet opened its largest campus in Bengaluru, underscoring its long-term commitment to India. The campus features amenities such as indoor mini-golf, pickleball courts and cafeterias serving cardamom tea, blending Silicon Valley culture with local flavour.

Since the inauguration of the campus, Google has advertised hundreds of job openings in the city. Positions range from AI practice directors in its cloud division to semiconductor chip designers and machine learning specialists, highlighting the company’s focus on cutting-edge technologies.

Room for 20,000 More Employees

If Alphabet exercises its option to occupy all three towers at Alembic City, the expanded campus could accommodate as many as 20,000 additional employees, according to the report.

Such a move would more than double the company’s footprint in India. Currently, Alphabet employs approximately 14,000 people in the country. Globally, its workforce stands at around 190,000.

When contacted for comment, Alphabet told Bloomberg that it already maintains a strong presence across several Indian cities, including Bengaluru. “We have only leased one tower,” a company spokesperson said in an email, confirming that the leased space measures 650,000 square feet. The spokesperson did not comment on the two additional towers or disclose further details about the company’s India headcount.

India’s Rising Role in the AI Race

Alphabet’s expansion plans come at a time when India is rapidly becoming a strategic base for artificial intelligence research and development.

Several global AI companies have stepped up their India operations. OpenAI and Anthropic PBC have both established a presence in the country. In January, Anthropic appointed former Microsoft executive Irina Ghose to head its India operations.

“India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” Ghose said at the time.

For US technology majors navigating stricter immigration policies at home, India offers a practical and scalable alternative. The country’s large pool of engineers, competitive costs and expanding digital infrastructure make it an attractive destination for global capability centres.

GCC Boom Fuels Employment Growth

The broader trend is reflected in the rapid expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) across India. Industry body Nasscom estimates that GCCs will employ 2.5 million people in India by 2030, up from 1.9 million currently.

The collective India workforce of major US technology firms, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Google, grew by 16 per cent over the past year. According to staffing firm Xpheno Pvt, this marks the strongest annual growth in three years.