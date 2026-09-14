Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Registers FIR Following Bombay High Court Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court questioned police's ADR, family alleged murder.

CBI registered FIR in Disha Salian case, court ordered.

Her father named individuals in his CBI statement, seeking justice.

Sushant Rajput's sister expressed confidence in ongoing CBI probe.

Disha Salian Death Case: The CBI has registered an FIR in the death case of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, following an order by the High Court. Two days ago, Disha’s father, Satish Salian, recorded his statement with the CBI.

While speaking to ANI, he said that he stated the facts before the authorities and expressed hope that justice will be served. “I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter. I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days. The truth cannot be defeated. God stands where the truth is; that is why justice will be served,” he said.

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This comes after Satish, along with his wife, had earlier stated - in formal statements before the Malwani police - that they did not suspect any foul play behind their daughter’s death. However, he later approached the High Court last year to demand an independent investigation, alleging that his daughter had actually been raped and murdered.

Disha Salian Death Case

Days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home, another tragedy had already unfolded - Disha passed away on June 8, 2020. Revisiting the case at an earlier hearing, a two-judge bench made up of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande questioned why the police had only recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) instead of registering a formal FIR, especially given that her family had consistently claimed she was murdered.

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The judges also pointed out a troubling gap: even five years on, Salian's family had never been handed copies of the autopsy findings or the ADR itself.

Separately, in comments made last week, Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti spoke about her confidence in the CBI’s ongoing investigation. In a social media post, she said that truth might face delays or resistance but can never be permanently buried.

“Truth has its own power… it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated. May Krishna be our guide. Truth alone triumphs. Jai Shri Krishna. The CBI inquiry in Disha Salian's case is giving hope to many SSRians too,” she wrote on social media.