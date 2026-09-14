Tarun Tejpal Surrenders In Goa Court In 2013 Sexual Assault Case

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a court in Mapusa, Goa, on Monday in connection with the 2013 sexual assault case.

Tejpal surrendered following a Supreme Court order stating that he must surrender before his appeal against the Bombay High Court's conviction order can be heard. The Supreme Court had last month rejected his plea seeking exemption from surrender and directed him to surrender within three weeks.

Woman Journalist Accused Tejpal Of Sexual Assault In Hotel Lift

The case dates back to November 2013, when a woman journalist accused Tarun Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel lift in Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013.

Following the allegations, Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013.

After hearing the case, the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal. He subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's verdict and is seeking a hearing on his appeal.

Tejpal has now surrendered before the Mapusa court in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.