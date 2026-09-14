Rajasthan Civic Results: BJP Scores Big In Jaipur And Udaipur, Cong Wins Key Cities
Rajasthan civic polls show a mixed verdict, with BJP leading in five corporations, Congress ahead in three, Jodhpur tied and Others dominating Bharatpur.
The latest results from Rajasthan’s 10 municipal corporations show a mixed picture, with the BJP leading in several major cities while Congress has taken the lead in others. Elections were held for 309 urban local bodies in the state, including 10 municipal corporations, 47 municipal councils and more than 200 municipalities.
Jaipur: 150 wards, Results Declared For 130
BJP: 68
Congress: 48
Others: 14 wards
Jodhpur: 100 seats, Results Declared For 99
BJP: 44
Congress: 44
Others: 11 wards
Kota: 100 seats, Results Declared For 78
BJP: 47
Congress: 29
Others: 2 wards
Bikaner: All 80 Declared
Congress: 42
BJP: 27
Others: 11 wards
Ajmer: All 80 Declared
Congress: 37
BJP: 32
Others: 11 wards
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Udaipur: All 80 Declared
BJP: 53
Congress: 23
Others: 4 wards
Bhilwara: All 70 Declared
BJP: 45
Others: 15
Congress: 10 wards
Alwar: All 65 Declared
BJP: 28
Congress: 23
Others: 14 wards
Bharatpur: All 65 Declared
Others: 38
BJP: 20
Congress: 7 wards
Pali: All 65 Declared
Congress: 29
BJP: 21
Others: 15 wards
Jodhpur Surprises
The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election has thrown up some surprising results. Congress has lost in former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's ward, where the BJP has won. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's ward has also gone against the BJP, with the Congress candidate securing victory.
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