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English NewsNewsIndiaRajasthan Civic Results: BJP Scores Big In Jaipur And Udaipur, Cong Wins Key Cities

Rajasthan Civic Results: BJP Scores Big In Jaipur And Udaipur, Cong Wins Key Cities

Rajasthan civic polls show a mixed verdict, with BJP leading in five corporations, Congress ahead in three, Jodhpur tied and Others dominating Bharatpur.

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 04:08 PM (IST)

The latest results from Rajasthan’s 10 municipal corporations show a mixed picture, with the BJP leading in several major cities while Congress has taken the lead in others. Elections were held for 309 urban local bodies in the state, including 10 municipal corporations, 47 municipal councils and more than 200 municipalities.

Jaipur: 150 wards, Results Declared For 130

BJP: 68
Congress: 48
Others: 14 wards

Jodhpur: 100 seats, Results Declared For 99

BJP: 44
Congress: 44
Others: 11 wards

Kota: 100 seats, Results Declared For 78

BJP: 47
Congress: 29
Others: 2 wards

Bikaner: All 80 Declared

Congress: 42
BJP: 27
Others: 11 wards

Ajmer: All 80 Declared

Congress: 37
BJP: 32
Others: 11 wards

Also Read: ‘Why Lie About Investment Meet?’ BJP, DMK Slam Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over UK Visit

Udaipur: All 80 Declared

BJP: 53
Congress: 23
Others: 4 wards

Bhilwara: All 70 Declared

BJP: 45
Others: 15
Congress: 10 wards

Alwar: All 65 Declared

BJP: 28
Congress: 23
Others: 14 wards

Bharatpur: All 65 Declared

Others: 38
BJP: 20
Congress: 7 wards

Pali: All 65 Declared

Congress: 29
BJP: 21
Others: 15 wards

Jodhpur Surprises

The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation election has thrown up some surprising results. Congress has lost in former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's ward, where the BJP has won. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's ward has also gone against the BJP, with the Congress candidate securing victory.

Also Read: Tarun Tejpal Surrenders In Goa Court In 2013 Sexual Assault Case

Published at : 14 Sep 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Municipal Elections Rajasthan Civic Polls
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