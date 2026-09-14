‘Why Lie About Investment Meet?’ BJP, DMK Slam Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over UK Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP criticized CM Vijay's UK visit, questioning purpose.

No investment deals or MoUs surfaced.

CM Vijay flagged off actor Ajith Kumar's car race.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy has criticised Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over his ongoing UK visit, questioning the purpose of the trip and alleging that there has been no visible activity related to attracting investments.

Thirupathy said the BJP had initially described Vijay’s UK trip as a “pleasure trip”, while government sources and television reports had portrayed it as an investment-related visit.

“The Malaysian Prime Minister was about to come to Chennai, that also was skipped by Vijay, stating that he is very busy in the investment meet in London,” Thirupathy said.

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He questioned why there had been no information about meetings aimed at attracting investments or any memorandum of understanding (MoU) being signed, despite Vijay having spent five days in the UK.

#WATCH | Chennai: On TN CM C. Joseph Vijay’s visit to the UK, State BJP Chief Spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy says, "...today is almost the 14th, and this is the fifth day for CM Vijay, and there is no information about any meeting meant for attracting investments or any MoU. I… pic.twitter.com/7MMxOW5R32 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

“But now today is almost 14th, and this is the fifth day for Vijay and there is no information about any meeting meant for attracting investments or any MOU signed, nothing till date,” he said.

On Sunday, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan also questioned Vijay’s recent UK visit, saying the trip’s main purpose was not industrial development but to flag off a car race involving actor-racer Ajith Kumar.

“The only purpose is not bringing industries, just to flag up a vehicle in the car race. And he, of course, friends will go there. So Vijay’s main visit to London is not industrial development; it is his friend’s request,” Elangovan said.

‘Why Lie About Investment Meet?’

Thirupathy said Vijay could have openly described the trip as a personal break and claimed there would have been no objection to it.

“I think Vijay could have very easily said that he wanted a break after 100 days of his governance and he wanted to have a pleasure trip. Nobody's going to oppose it. Why you unnecessarily lie like that you are going for an investors' meet?” he said.

Asked about the use of public money for the trip, Thirupathy said the issue was not the spending itself but the alleged lack of transparency over its purpose.

“You want to waste money, tell public that you want to waste money, you want to have a pleasure trip, go, there is no issue,” he said.

Thirupathy also questioned whether any investment-related meetings would take place during the remaining days of Vijay’s scheduled UK visit.

“Out of seven days five days have gone on a pleasure trip, and another one day the return will be there. So only two days left. So let us see,” he said.

Vijay Flags Off Ajith’s Race At Silverstone

Vijay’s UK visit has so far drawn significant attention after he joined actor Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone Circuit, where he attended the Michelin Le Mans Cup race as a special guest of honour and waved the ceremonial green flag to start the 44-car grid.

Ajith competed for his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage. A video from the event showed Vijay running towards Ajith and embracing him, with the moment drawing considerable attention on social media.

The Silverstone Circuit also shared a reel featuring the two actors, adding to the buzz around their appearance at the venue.

The event also saw actress Trisha Krishnan alongside Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna in the grandstands, where they cheered for Ajith during the race.

Vijay’s UK Visit And Motor Sports City Plan

Vijay’s visit has also been linked to an official sporting objective, with his UK itinerary including a study of international sports infrastructure as part of plans to assist in developing a proposed “Motor Sports City” in Tamil Nadu.

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