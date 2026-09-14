Gurugram Hit-And-Run: Woman Rider Hit By Car After Chase, Video Goes Viral

A woman riding a motorcycle was allegedly chased and rammed by a speeding white sedan on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, leaving her seriously injured. The entire incident was captured on an action camera mounted on her bike, and the footage has since surfaced on social media.

The rider, identified as Sia, was out on a Sunday ride with a group of fellow bikers when the incident took place. In a video shared online, she alleged that the sedan began following her and that its occupants were behaving aggressively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_)

According to Sia, she asked the driver to keep a safe distance after noticing the car’s driving, but the driver allegedly told her to pull over. She further claimed that the people inside the vehicle appeared to be drunk. The exact number of occupants was not immediately clear.

Car Allegedly Rammed Bike From Side

Sia said she attempted to remain ahead of the sedan because she feared the driver might move the car in front of her motorcycle.

As the vehicle continued following her, one of her fellow riders reportedly moved behind her on his motorcycle in an attempt to protect her from the car.

However, the sedan allegedly made a sudden turn and struck Sia’s motorcycle from the side before speeding away. The impact threw her onto the road, while her motorcycle skidded across the asphalt and produced sparks.

A separate video recorded by another biker’s helmet-mounted camera purportedly shows him following the sedan and confronting its driver briefly at a traffic signal. The car then allegedly drove away.

Woman In Critical Condition

Sia was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash, where she is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, the Gurugram Traffic Police have taken note of the incident based on the video footage and launched an investigation into the alleged hit-and-run.